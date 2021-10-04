Clear the Shelters event brings $25 pet adoptions to Sand Springs Animal Welfare this week

Fall is the perfect time to introduce a new pet to your home and family.
Whether you spend a few minutes watching as your new cat or kitten “stalks” the falling leaves through a window or spend hours taking your new pup on long hikes through a forest full of autumn’s finest colors, pets definitely enhance the season.
And the Bissell Pet Foundation wants to enhance your pocketbook by underwriting part of the costs of pet adoption during its fall “Empty the Shelters” event this week.
Sand Springs Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Tulsa are two of more than 180 shelters in 35 states that will be participating in the quarterly adoption event, which runs Oct. 4-10 nationally.
At Sand Springs Animal Welfare, all adoptions will cost $25 during its regular Monday-through-Friday hours this week.
The shelter’s holding pens are overflowing with puppies and kittens, as well as older dogs and cats. Some are larger; some are smaller. They represent a variety of breeds, colors and temperaments.
But all need permanent homes or even foster homes.
Tracy Arvidson, the animal welfare coordinator for the city’s animal shelter, said the cost savings through the $25 adoption campaign is significant.
Cat adoptions at Sand Springs Animal Welfare normally cost $50, and dog adoptions typically cost $75.
She said potential adopters complete an adoption contract and are interviewed at the shelter so staff members can try to match them with the right pet.
Plus, adoption through the shelter is pretty much a no-risk proposition, she said. If by some chance the match doesn’t work out, adopters can return the pet to the shelter.
Even mostly successful matches might need a helping hand, though, and that’s where the shelter’s vast resources come into play.
Besides an adoption package that includes a free month of coverage through a pet insurance group and a free week of online behavioral training, shelter staff members can help adopters find resources such as trainers, groomers and other necessities.
They also email adopters periodically to check in and make sure everything is going well, Arvidson said.
Cathy Bissell, who founded the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011, said, “Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid- to large-size dogs.
“Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis,” she said. “Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”
Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative began in 2016 and, since its inception, has helped more than 61,787 animals find their forever homes across the United States and Canada.
For more information, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.