Clear the Shelters event brings $25 pet adoptions to Sand Springs Animal Welfare this week

Cat adoptions at Sand Springs Animal Welfare normally cost $50, and dog adoptions typically cost $75.

She said potential adopters complete an adoption contract and are interviewed at the shelter so staff members can try to match them with the right pet.

Plus, adoption through the shelter is pretty much a no-risk proposition, she said. If by some chance the match doesn’t work out, adopters can return the pet to the shelter.

Even mostly successful matches might need a helping hand, though, and that’s where the shelter’s vast resources come into play.

Besides an adoption package that includes a free month of coverage through a pet insurance group and a free week of online behavioral training, shelter staff members can help adopters find resources such as trainers, groomers and other necessities.

They also email adopters periodically to check in and make sure everything is going well, Arvidson said.

Cathy Bissell, who founded the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011, said, “Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid- to large-size dogs.