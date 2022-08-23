Clay Staires of Skiatook wins GOP runoff for House District 66 seat

Republican voters chose Clay Staires of Skiatook by 56% to 44% on Tuesday to advance to the November general election for the House District 66 seat.

Staires rarely trailed his opponent, Gabe Renfrow of Sand Springs, as the votes trickled in. The final yet unofficial tally with all precincts reporting was 2,138 votes for Staires and 1,689 for Renfrow.

Staires, who will face James Rankin of Sand Springs, the lone Democrat to file for the HD 66 seat, in the Nov. 8 general election, was upbeat late Tuesday as the last votes were being counted.

“We feel great,” he said. “The team just did a fantastic job, and I’m so proud of our team and so proud of the people of District 66 that they were able to say no to Washington, D.C.

“I think everyone really felt like they had a voice today and said yes to Oklahoma values,” he said. “So I’m just really happy and proud, not just for myself but for the people in House District 66.”

Staires, 57, said he’s feeling good about his chances in November but added that he doesn’t want to become overconfident.

He noted that HD 66 has about 11,000 registered Republicans and about 4,000 registered Democrats.

“So that’s encouraging, but we’ve got to go play the game,” he said. “It’s not over till it’s over. We’re going to push on through to November.”

Renfrow, 45, was disappointed but contemplative about his defeat.

“You stir the hornet’s nest, and sometimes you get stung,” he said late Tuesday. “I wish Clay and his family all the best. I pray for his decisions, and I pray for people in the state of Oklahoma to make sure that things go well.”

Noting that Staires “took the biggest part of Skiatook and at least one big precinct in Sand Springs,” Renfrow said that “Dr. Rankin is going to have to work very, very hard in the next three months to do better than that.”

Asked whether he will support Staires in the general election, he replied: “I’m a Republican voter. I’m going to vote for the most conservative person.”

Although he said he won’t rule out running for office again, he added that he doesn’t plan to pursue it aggressively.

“Just like nursing, I think civil service is very important for anybody,” said Renfrow, who has been a nurse at the Oklahoma Heart Institute for 17 years. “I would like to do something similar or something bigger. This time it just didn’t work out.”

The Republican side of the race to succeed longtime Rep. Jadine Nollan in the HD 66 seat began with a four-man slate that, besides Staires and Renfrow, included Mike Burdge of Sand Springs and Wayne Hill of Skiatook.

The June primary whittled the candidates to two for the runoff, and now only Staires will go forward to face Rankin, a veterinarian, who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

Staires was a public school teacher and coach for 15 years in Oklahoma and Kansas before he and his wife returned to Oklahoma to work in ministry.

The couple founded a private-sector consulting company in 2012. They have two daughters.

HD 66, which previously comprised most of Sand Springs and only a few smaller areas outside the city, was reconfigured fairly dramatically through the 2020 redistricting process.

It now encompasses a large chunk of Sand Springs — but far from all of it — as well as Sperry and Skiatook to the north and a large swath of the rural areas in surrounding Osage and Tulsa counties.