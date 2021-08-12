City's COVID numbers continue to rise; case count tops 200 for 2nd week in a row

For the second week in a row, active COVID-19 cases in Sand Springs have topped 200.

The city’s active case count released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health was 251, an increase of 42 cases over the previous week’s 209. Last week’s number was itself an increase of 62 cases over the prior week, records show.

The city has seen four additional deaths this past week and one additional death the previous week, the data indicate, bringing the city’s COVID-19 death toll to 78.

“We still encourage everyone to get vaccinated if you have not, as it has proven to help avoid hospitalization and death in those who have done so,” Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said Wednesday.

“We also encourage people to use masks when they cannot socially distance from others.”

Carter had told the City Council at its July 26 meeting that if — and when — the city’s active COVID case numbers topped 200, visitors to all city facilities would be asked to wear a mask.

Signs to that effect are expected to be posted soon, he said Monday.

The mask rule will be in effect for all visitors in all city facilities, including but not limited to the Municipal Building, Carter said.