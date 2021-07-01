City preparing for a bang-up Fourth of July holiday

The mandatory permits cost $20 and allow the purchaser to shoot fireworks at the residence listed on their permit between 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday and between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday.

No other use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times, Nobles said.

He said residents with permits can set off fireworks in residential streets provided that doing so doesn’t hinder traffic and all debris is removed.

Fire officials also urge residents to remember that live fireworks often frighten and stress pets and wildlife, and they ask people to take a moment to secure pets to reduce the chances of their running away.

Fees collected from the sale of permits help offset the overtime costs associated with police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods to ensure that fireworks are being discharged responsibly and with a valid permit, Nobles said.

Without the permit, he said, the preset court fine for illegally discharging fireworks within the city limits is $171.

However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repeat violations.