City preparing for a bang-up Fourth of July holiday

The city’s annual Independence Day celebration is set to kick off Saturday at Case Community Park with a fireworks show 50% larger than in previous years.
The fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards said the show will last 20 minutes, with 870 total shell breaks. The city will pay Rainbow Fireworks of Inman, Kansas, about $15,000 to put on the show, he said.
The blasting and viewing zone this year will be centered at the soccer fields, with more viewing areas near the splash pad and great lawn, Edwards said.
He added that a safety perimeter will be set up on the soccer fields with staff members working in that area to ensure a safe distance between spectators and the blasting zone.
No incoming traffic will be allowed into the park after 9:30 p.m., and the road will be converted into a double lane exit route.
Parks and Recreation Department personnel will be providing a shuttle service throughout the event.
Shuttle pickup stops will be located all across the park, and all shuttles will deposit guests near the soccer fields, Edwards said.
He said shuttle service will pause for half an hour during and immediately after the fireworks show for the safety of park guests.
Edwards said the fireworks show typically brings about 5,000 to 7,500 spectators to Case Park with additional onlookers all around the area.
“This event is one of the most-well-attended events, aside from the Herbal Affair festival held each spring,” he said.
The Salvation Army will start selling food at 6 p.m.
“This is their annual fundraiser,” Edwards said. “They typically serve hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, snow cones” and such.
He said guests are welcome to bring outside food and drinks, although alcohol is not permitted.
For guests looking for a little more activity between the food and the fireworks, all sports venues at Case Community Park will be open.
Edwards said any sports being played when the fireworks begin will be paused, but otherwise, “every amenity in the park will be open and accessible.”
There’s one thing park visitors won’t be able to do: shoot off their own fireworks.
“Private fireworks cannot be discharged in Case Park,” city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said. “Private individuals may only discharge fireworks at their residence listed on the mandatory residential fireworks permit.
Permits went on sale last week for Sand Springs residents who wish to set off fireworks at their homes within the city limits over the Fourth of July holiday.
The mandatory permits cost $20 and allow the purchaser to shoot fireworks at the residence listed on their permit between 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday and between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday.
No other use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times, Nobles said.
He said residents with permits can set off fireworks in residential streets provided that doing so doesn’t hinder traffic and all debris is removed.
Fire officials also urge residents to remember that live fireworks often frighten and stress pets and wildlife, and they ask people to take a moment to secure pets to reduce the chances of their running away.
Fees collected from the sale of permits help offset the overtime costs associated with police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods to ensure that fireworks are being discharged responsibly and with a valid permit, Nobles said.
Without the permit, he said, the preset court fine for illegally discharging fireworks within the city limits is $171.
However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repeat violations.
The permits must be purchased by a person age 18 or older who will be the responsible party for activities at a given residence. Permits are not transferable.
Permits can be purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the city’s Customer Service counter in the Municipal Building at 100 E. Broadway St. or online at sandspringsok.org.
In-person permit sales will end at 4 p.m. Friday. Online permit sales will continue through 4 p.m. Saturday.
A processing fee of approximately $2 will be added to each transaction.
For more information about fireworks permits, call the Sand Springs Fire Administration Office at 918-246-2548, Ext. 2551.