City of Sand Springs receives Excellence in Financial Reporting Honor

The City of Sand Springs continued to be recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association on Monday.

Honored in the Certified Annual Financial Report, this marked the 30th consecutive year for the City of Sand Springs’ Finance Department has received this honor. The City is being recognized for the financial report for the year ending June 2019. The CAFR reports are judged by GFAO, using an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the City’s financial story, and motivate users to read and understand the CAFR.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for the 30th consecutive year,” said Kelly Lamberson, City Finance Director. “Sand Springs has a long history of financial reporting excellence and we are happy to continue this tradition. This award is made possible by the diligence and commitment of the entire finance department and the great support of our City Council.”