City of Sand Springs announces latest Community Survey available for residents

Sand Springs residents can let their opinions be known online though the new 2020 Community Survey.

The City of Sand Springs has announced the latest survey which serves as an update of a previous survey completed five years ago, which identified citizen feedback on items ranging from public safety to park priorities. City officials experienced a strong response from the public then, and incorporated those survey results into the City’s comprehensive plan - a major planning tool which aides in policy and decision making for the city.

“The community survey is an important tool for engaging our citizens,” City Planning Director Brad Bates said in a news release. “It provides vital feedback on the wants, desires and preferences of the community. Results from this survey will be used to help create long term goals and actions plans that will improve the city in the future.”

To add interest, the City will be conducting door prize drawings from survey respondents. Three randomly selected winners will receive prizes including a golf experience at The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge and food and shopping gift cards for Sand Springs businesses.