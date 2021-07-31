City manager searching for way to make COVID threat real for community

City Manager Mike Carter stops short of using the word frustrated to describe his feelings about the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in Sand Springs and beyond, but that’s the emotion that seems to come through when he talks about his role as a city leader trying to keep his community safe.
“I think we ought to be worried about paving streets and attracting economic development to our community and making wonderful parks for our kids to play in,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
“I wish we weren’t having to worry about a health crisis because enough people would be doing the right things,” he said. “It’s frustrating that people aren’t doing that.
“We’ll just have to suffer a certain amount of losses, and that makes me sad.”
Carter told the City Council at its meeting Monday night that the city had more than doubled its COVID cases in the previous two weeks — going from 50 active cases reported July 14 to 104 cases reported July 21 — and had seen one additional death.
And the city’s active case count had risen to 147 by Wednesday, the day the data are released each week.
“Troubling is that back on June 2, we had five active cases,” Carter said then. “For all intents and purposes, we were down to almost nothing. So from June 2nd to today, we’ve gone from five cases to 147.”
Carter, the city’s de facto numbers cruncher when it comes to COVID-19 data, also notes that vaccination rates in Sand Springs are pretty low, albeit consistent with the rest of the Tulsa metro area, at 30% to 40%.
“Parts of Tulsa are significantly lower, which is worrisome,” he said.
But there’s only so much a city official can do.
“Right now, we look to the Governor’s Office to see what guidance they’re providing,” Carter said. “That constrains what we can and can’t do, per se.
“All we can do is respond to the information we’re getting” from state and county public health officials, he said. “That, so far, shows that we have an increasing caseload of a potentially deadly virus.”
Carter isn’t giving up.
“I think it’s our job to encourage people to do what’s good for the entire community,” he said.
“We’re just encouraging everybody to get a vaccine. We’ve heard a lot of anecdotal evidence of people who didn’t get vaccinated and then went to the hospital and have shown regret for not getting it.”
Carter wonders how to reach people before they’re in COVID intensive care units, though.
“We’ve got to find a new way to get to the public something that rings true with them,” he said. “We’ve had now 73 people from Sand Springs perish due to COVID, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“If that would have been from car crashes in Sand Springs, we would have seen an uprising of people saying we have to do something about traffic safety.”
He laments that the issue has become politicized and said he doesn’t understand the “government just wants to control us” argument.
“What is my endgame” in that scenario? he asked. “We don’t want to wear masks any more than you do.”
Carter told councilors Monday night that city staff members have begun meeting to draft employee policies regarding COVID-19.
“We still encourage everyone to take advantage of the vaccinations,” he said. “The last thing we want to see is our economy slow down again because of COVID.”
Initially, at least, any policy changes would only involve city personnel, Carter said.
“There’s no current emergency (declared) by the governor, so there’s no current contemplation of anything going back citizen-wise like we had previously.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt said July 23 that he is “not planning on declaring an emergency,” adding that “this is about personal responsibility. It’s about freedoms.”
But Carter told councilors that if the city’s active COVID case numbers top 200, visitors to city facilities such as the Municipal Building, along with unvaccinated employees, would be asked to wear a mask.
“That’s important so we can keep our staff at their jobs and doing what they should be doing,” he said, noting that visitors conducting business aren’t typically inside the building for long periods.
“We won’t start that unless the cases rise over 200,” he told the council. “That being said, we went from 50 to 104 in one week, so that’s not encouraging that it’s not going to keep doubling.”
He said he anticipates the city’s reaching 200 active cases next week.
“We don’t want people to underestimate this,” Carter said. “And again, I think all of us want to get life back to normal, and we want to see the economy keep going.”
“If we all work together, we can do that,” he said. “How you do that as an individual — I don’t want people to think that we don’t support their individual choices, but if you’re not going to avail yourself of the vaccination, please wear a mask, because it’s not just to protect you; it’s to protect other people.
“We’re asking, not telling.”