City manager searching for way to make COVID threat real for community

City Manager Mike Carter stops short of using the word frustrated to describe his feelings about the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in Sand Springs and beyond, but that’s the emotion that seems to come through when he talks about his role as a city leader trying to keep his community safe.

“I think we ought to be worried about paving streets and attracting economic development to our community and making wonderful parks for our kids to play in,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

“I wish we weren’t having to worry about a health crisis because enough people would be doing the right things,” he said. “It’s frustrating that people aren’t doing that.

“We’ll just have to suffer a certain amount of losses, and that makes me sad.”

Carter told the City Council at its meeting Monday night that the city had more than doubled its COVID cases in the previous two weeks — going from 50 active cases reported July 14 to 104 cases reported July 21 — and had seen one additional death.

And the city’s active case count had risen to 147 by Wednesday, the day the data are released each week.