City manager, Sand Springs Community Services among chamber's annual honorees

The Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce honored City Manager Mike Carter as its Citizen of the Year for 2021 at its annual banquet Thursday evening and also marked the chamber’s first 75 years.
New chamber President Amanda Wion, who served as the emcee for the plated meal at the Tulsa Country Club, said Friday that the event “went really well, and I believe most of the guests had a great time.”
In addition to honoring Carter, eight other individuals and entities were recognized for their contributions to the community.
Carter, who served on the Sand Springs police force for 28 years — the last six of them as the chief — before becoming the city manager last March, was hailed at the event as being “quick-witted, wise and humble, with a passion for our people and our community.”
Wion told the gathering that during his time on the police force, Carter “developed a strong sense of community, building a trusting relationship with the citizens of Sand Springs.”
In becoming the city manager, he brought with him “his successful leadership style, his common-sense approach to problem-solving, and his incredible visioning to promote success in our city,” Wion said.
Carter said Friday that he is humbled by and very thankful for the honor, which he called “a reaffirmation of how much I feel about Sand Springs.”
“My wife and I moved here 28 years ago, raised two kids here, and established our careers around the community,” he said. “I’ve always been blessed by the people of Sand Springs, and this is just a reaffirmation of how much I love the place.”
Carter said the impetus for the city’s success is the cooperation that’s common among the government, the chamber, the school district, the business community, the nonprofit sector and the city’s churches.
“We have really established that the path forward for Sand Springs is for all of us to work in unity,” he said, noting that the city’s motto used to be “a total community.”
“I’ve never forgotten that, because that’s really what we strive to be,” he said. “We just have a lack of the divisiveness that you see across the nation in some circles, and I think that’s because we’re all rowing in the same direction.”
One of the largest oars doing that rowing undoubtedly belongs to Sand Springs Community Services, honored Thursday evening as the chamber’s 2021 Nonprofit of the Year.
Wion told the gathering that Sand Springs Community Services “is the epitome of what being a Sandite is,” pointing to its resiliency, grit, compassion and empathy.
The agency “worked hard throughout the teacher walkout in 2018, the flood of 2019 and the last few years of the pandemic to give the most vulnerable in our community the means to keep going,” she said.
“From utility assistance to clothing assistance to the food pantry to all the COVID relief that they provided families, whatever the challenge that came against the people of Sand Springs, they were at their service.”
Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee said Friday that “we don’t do any of this for recognition. We do it because we feel called to serve. But the recognition is really nice.”
He said the honor “was affirmation for a job well-done for the entire staff, to be honest, in the midst of serving throughout the pandemic.”
“You can imagine that there have been a lot of long days and some really serious” issues the agency has had to help clients overcome, he said.
“What the award does is it just really helps to bring some encouragement to the staff from the community, particularly the business community, and just helps to remind us that the work we’re doing is being noticed and appreciated by others who might not even need our services.”
Also honored Thursday evening were:
• Webco, named the 2021 Business of the Year, with its award sponsored by Tulsa Tech.
• Little Venice, named the 2021 Small Business of the Year, with its award sponsored by TTCU.
• Steve Lane, named the 2021 Business Person of the Year, with his award sponsored by TTCU.
• Beau Wilson, named the 2021 Young Professional of the Year, with his award sponsored by TTCU.
• Tamera Ornelas, named the 2021 Volunteer of the Year, with her award sponsored by HillSpring Church.
• Kevin Foote, named the 2021 A-Team Member of the Year.
• John Rudy, named the 2021 Montie & Betty Box Family Lifetime Achievement Award of the Year recipient.
Carter’s Citizen of the Year award was sponsored by TTCU, and Sand Springs Community Services’ Nonprofit of the Year award was sponsored by the Sand Springs Home.
In addition to their awards, honorees received a certificate of special congressional recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., noting their outstanding and invaluable service to the community.