City manager, Sand Springs Community Services among chamber's annual honorees

The agency “worked hard throughout the teacher walkout in 2018, the flood of 2019 and the last few years of the pandemic to give the most vulnerable in our community the means to keep going,” she said.

“From utility assistance to clothing assistance to the food pantry to all the COVID relief that they provided families, whatever the challenge that came against the people of Sand Springs, they were at their service.”

Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee said Friday that “we don’t do any of this for recognition. We do it because we feel called to serve. But the recognition is really nice.”

He said the honor “was affirmation for a job well-done for the entire staff, to be honest, in the midst of serving throughout the pandemic.”

“You can imagine that there have been a lot of long days and some really serious” issues the agency has had to help clients overcome, he said.

“What the award does is it just really helps to bring some encouragement to the staff from the community, particularly the business community, and just helps to remind us that the work we’re doing is being noticed and appreciated by others who might not even need our services.”