City devoting largest chunk of bond proposal to street improvements

Street maintenance isn’t sexy.

But then again, nothing quite draws the ire of a community’s residents like bad roads.

And it’s for that reason that the city of Sand Springs is devoting the largest chunk of its proposed general-obligation bond funding — more than a quarter of the four-part, $15.7 million proposal — to “continuing the successful efforts of improving roadway conditions for citizens and visitors alike.”

Voters will consider the bond package on June 28. The package’s total cost would increase the property taxes on a $100,000 home in the city by roughly $3 a month.

Proposition 1 of the package would allocate $4.3 million for road and street overlays throughout the community.

Passage of the proposition would increase property taxes on a $100,000 home by about 83 cents per month or $9.96 a year.

Assistant Public Works Director Mike Wood thinks that’s a pretty good bargain.

“I think we could probably spend triple that if we had an unlimited pot of money,” he said. “Even as well as we try to maintain the roads, we always have more than we can do in a normal year.”

The city frequently partners with the county on road projects, which helps stretch municipal dollars, but road maintenance in general “isn’t cheap, and it’s not getting any cheaper,” Wood said.

Relying on overlays where possible is a good way to help keep costs down, he said, adding that if “you keep the top pavement in good enough shape, you don’t ever lose your base.”

Wood said city officials try to be fair in deciding what areas of town see their roads prioritized.

“We will fix whatever is the priority at the time” and “do as much as we can do,” he said, noting that the price of asphalt fluctuates because it’s a petroleum product.

“The price is pretty volatile right now,” he said.

Provided the road has a good base under it, overlays should last about 20 years, Wood said.

“Of all the towns I’ve traveled to, Sand Springs does a pretty good job of maintaining the roads,” he said.

Wood added that it can be frustrating when residents don’t realize who is responsible for certain roads.

“When you have a state highway that goes through town one way and another state highway that goes through town the other way, they travel those roads every day, and they think they’re ours, and they’re not,” he said. “River Bridge, for example — the lights belong to us, but not the roadway.”

Still, Wood is hopeful that residents will continue to support the city’s efforts to keep the roads it does maintain in good shape.

“I think, for the most part, it seems anytime a street bond or street proposition is put forth, it’s usually pretty well-received,” he said. “It’s something substantial, and it’s something they use.”

