City COVID cases rise by 30; 2 additional deaths bring death toll to 83

The city’s two-week decline in COVID-19 cases ended abruptly with an increase of 30 new cases for the week ending Sept. 1, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Sand Springs also reported two additional COVID-related deaths, the data show, bringing the pandemic death toll to 83. Ten of those came in the month of August alone.
The rate of new COVID cases in the Tulsa metro area was up slightly, but the area recorded 54 additional deaths, the data indicate.
The weekly fluctuation in new case numbers doesn’t surprise City Manager Mike Carter.
“I think we’re going to see it be up and down, honestly,” he said. “I was really hopeful with the last couple of weeks of decline, and I really hate to see that it went up this week.
“But what’s bothersome to me is the amount of deaths across the area,” Carter said. “Fifty-four people in a week is a lot of people.”
The death toll is increasing sharply in the city of Sand Springs, as well. The city's 10 deaths resulting from COVID-19 in August is a marked increase over the three deaths reported in June and the two reported in July, according to the state Health Department data.
In the same three-month period — from the weekly reporting periods ending June 2 through Sept. 1 — only Tulsa and Broken Arrow saw more deaths than the 15 reported in Sand Springs.
Tulsa, which is more than 20 times larger than Sand Springs, saw 97 deaths. Broken Arrow, which is more than five times larger than Sand Springs, saw 42 deaths.
Carter couldn’t say to what extent the return to school Aug. 17 has affected the city’s COVID situation, but he said he thinks Sand Springs Public Schools has “a very positive outlook and are encouraging their people to do the right things.”
Districtwide, COVID-19 cases rose from 28 in the first four days of school for the week ending Aug. 20 and increased by 125% to 63 cases for the week ending Aug. 27.
Meanwhile, an Oklahoma County judge issued an injunction Wednesday that, when in effect — likely next week — would prevent enforcement of a new state law that bans school districts from putting mask mandates in place.
In other words, the injunction would allow school districts to issue mask mandates again.
Many school districts across the state had mask mandates in place before the Legislature passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 658 in May.
Representatives for most area school districts said Wednesday that they needed more time to review the ruling before deciding whether or how it would affect their policies.
Lissa Chidester, the communications coordinator for Sand Springs Public Schools, said in an email Wednesday afternoon that district leaders were reviewing the injunction and its legal ramifications and were unable to provide further comment.
Carter said he is “a firm believer in local control over things like that. I think it’s good for the people at the school district level to decide what happens in their buildings.”
The city of Sand Springs has a mask policy in place for municipal facilities such as the Municipal Building.
“I think for anything to be totally effective there’s going to have to be some commonality in the region, and I don’t know that anybody is going to do anything like that on a regional level,” Carter said.
“But I know that when we’re arguing about principles like that, we’re not focusing on the net solution.”
Carter said he is not generally “a supporter of the government telling people what they have to do, but I will certainly continue to voice my opinion that people should take advantage of the vaccine” and practice other preventive measures, “because until we get this under control through herd immunity in some fashion or the other, this is going to continue.”
And with cooler weather in the near future, it’s not hard to imagine that the area’s COVID numbers are going to get worse, not better.
Cooler temperatures send people indoors, where social distancing is harder to accomplish. Without increases in the numbers of vaccinated people and people wearing masks, it’s entirely plausible that case numbers will surge again, health officials predict.
“We need people to be safe,” Carter said. “There’s so much fatigue with people wearing masks and taking precautions. People are over it.”
But that’s not how this works, he added.
Noting that mask mandates are only as good as the enforcement behind them, Carter said: “We’re going to have to have people take mask efforts more seriously. People have to agree to do it for the common good.
“I wish I knew what magic words to say to convince people that we’re still losing people.”