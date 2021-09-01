City COVID cases rise by 30; 2 additional deaths bring death toll to 83

Carter said he is “a firm believer in local control over things like that. I think it’s good for the people at the school district level to decide what happens in their buildings.”

The city of Sand Springs has a mask policy in place for municipal facilities such as the Municipal Building.

“I think for anything to be totally effective there’s going to have to be some commonality in the region, and I don’t know that anybody is going to do anything like that on a regional level,” Carter said.

“But I know that when we’re arguing about principles like that, we’re not focusing on the net solution.”

Carter said he is not generally “a supporter of the government telling people what they have to do, but I will certainly continue to voice my opinion that people should take advantage of the vaccine” and practice other preventive measures, “because until we get this under control through herd immunity in some fashion or the other, this is going to continue.”

And with cooler weather in the near future, it’s not hard to imagine that the area’s COVID numbers are going to get worse, not better.