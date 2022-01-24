City, county officials say 2019 flood brought needed attention to levee plight

Forty-eight hours after last Wednesday’s big announcement that the federal government would provide $137.4 million for repairs and reconstruction of the Tulsa westside levee system, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was still giddy.
“I’m still pinching myself,” Keith, who has been fighting for the money for the project since she took office in 2008, said Friday. “I am so incredibly relieved to know that this project is moving forward. It just felt like we were never going to get the money.”
She said other things — major hurricanes, for example — were always taking precedence.
“I think we all have to admit that what happened in 2019 helped us get the attention we needed to get these funds,” she said, referring to the historic flooding that caused roughly $3 billion in damage across four states, killed five people and submerged hundreds of homes and businesses — as well as Case Community Park — along the Arkansas River from west of Sand Springs east toward downtown Tulsa.
Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter’s excitement about the announcement last week might not have matched Keith’s — but it was close.
We’re certainly very excited,” he said Thursday. “This is good news for our citizens. We don’t have any residences, per se, in the protected area, but it is the heart of the commerce area for Sand Springs, both industrial and retail, as well as the food and restaurant area, so we’re excited that this is going to enhance the protection.”
And, like Keith, Carter suspects that his city dodged a bullet two years ago.
“I think the people look at the levee as just a big lump of dirt, and that’s just not true,” he said. “I don’t think people realize how close we might have come in 2019 to a failure.”
Carter praised Keith for her advocacy, saying she “has probably carried more water than just about anyone on this project, so I’m very thankful for Commissioner Keith.”
Keith, in turn, praised Carter’s role in the city’s response to the flooding in 2019, when Carter was the police chief.
The long-sought-after dollars will pay for new relief wells, water pumps, detention ponds and 13 miles of filtered berms with toe drains in the levee system.
Plans also call for constructing a cutoff wall at an Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site in Sand Springs to prevent unsafe materials from leaching into the nearby river.
Dawn Rice, who will oversee the project for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said construction will be done in four phases, with initial work expected to begin next summer.
Rice said Friday that the work will start nearest to Sand Springs, a decision that has a lot to do with “access and opportunity,” she said.
The Corps will pay the entire cost of the project up front. Once it is completed, local government entities will have 30 years to repay the 35% of the project cost for which they are responsible.
Keith and Carter believe that Sand Springs’ portion likely will be around 9%.
“We’ll have to look at where we’re going to get funding to cover that cost, but we look at it as a good problem to have that the federal government is taking care of that end of it and expediting it,” Carter said. “I thought it was generous that they’re going to give us 30 years to pay off that.”
The Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system, completed in 1945, stretches from Sand Springs east to Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa.
Rich Brierre, executive director of the Indian Nations Council of Governments, said more than 10,000 people live behind the levees, with that many people or more working and attending school in the protected areas.
The land includes more than 4,000 commercial, residential and government parcels valued at approximately $2 billion.
Tulsa World staff writer Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.