City, county officials say 2019 flood brought needed attention to levee plight

Forty-eight hours after last Wednesday’s big announcement that the federal government would provide $137.4 million for repairs and reconstruction of the Tulsa westside levee system, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was still giddy.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Keith, who has been fighting for the money for the project since she took office in 2008, said Friday. “I am so incredibly relieved to know that this project is moving forward. It just felt like we were never going to get the money.”

She said other things — major hurricanes, for example — were always taking precedence.

“I think we all have to admit that what happened in 2019 helped us get the attention we needed to get these funds,” she said, referring to the historic flooding that caused roughly $3 billion in damage across four states, killed five people and submerged hundreds of homes and businesses — as well as Case Community Park — along the Arkansas River from west of Sand Springs east toward downtown Tulsa.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter’s excitement about the announcement last week might not have matched Keith’s — but it was close.