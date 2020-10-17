City Council shares beautification ideas for downtown, Sand Springs

Neighboring communities around the Tulsa area have undergone downtown makeovers in the past several years. City Council members detailed ways to make similar improvements around Sand Springs to a University of Oklahoma group on Wednesday afternoon.
The City Council held a virtual meeting with members of the OU Institute for Quality Communities to discuss ways to spruce up the downtown area that would attract tourists and new business owners. The meeting was a follow up after city staff met with OU IQC members during their visit to downtown Sand Springs a week ago.
The IQC is a community engagement program in the OU Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture. According to its website, the IQC partners with Oklahoma communities to address local challenges, and brings best practices to Oklahomans through the biennial Placemaking Conference.
“The biggest takeaway I hope they got was just to see how we can overall beautify our property downtown and tie that into property owners and building owners,” said City Planner Brad Bates. “We also want to tie that into our larger Main Street project and the River West development and our Sheffield Crossings project.”
City Councilman Beau Wilson noted the improvements made in communities like Broken Arrow and Collinsville made as well as Bixby’s current renovation project made a noticeable difference in the appearance of their downtown areas.
“We’re trying to create a downtown atmosphere where people will linger and want to shop and maybe eat,” Wilson said. “I think that is a big motivation with what they’ve done with the Rose District (in Broken Arrow).
“We have a pretty unique downtown, more unique probably than anybody in northeastern Oklahoma. If we could play to our strengths and try to get it to where you have places where people can sit and just create that atmosphere where people will come on an afternoon and see all of our shops.”
Councilor Mike Burdge said a beautification project should include a consistent theme throughout the community.
“If we do everything we do just in the downtown area, it’ll remain just a downtown area,” Burdge said. “We’ve got Main Street (going) all the way to levee and growth near the new Chik-Fil-A. If we start specifically picking out trees to let the landscape show that’s the future and where we’re going to grow. We need to do something to show the direct growth and make it look nice so the people who come in want to buy or want to build something or rent what is already there.”
Bates pointed out ideas such as adding landscape to street corners and bump-outs have been common ways for cities to increase their aesthetic appeal.
Vice Mayor Patty Dixon and councilman Brian Jackson said safety should be one of the priorities in any beautification project going forward. Dixon said the need to improve sidewalks should be of high importance.
“More than anything, we’ve got to make our sidewalks walkable,” Dixon said. “We can’t do anything with our downtown if people are not willing to walk on the sidewalk without falling over.”
Increased signage and creating gateway entry points into downtown were other ideas mentioned during the meeting.
Bates said the OU IQC will next present the information from Wednesday and their visit into a retreat next month with a group of design and landscape professionals. Following that November meeting, the OU group will then report back to city officials and give advice on possible beautification and development concepts going forward.
