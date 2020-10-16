City Council members weigh in on beautification ideas for downtown, community

“We’re trying to create a downtown atmosphere where people will linger and want to shop and maybe eat,” Wilson said. “I think that is a big motivation with what they’ve done with the Rose District (in Broken Arrow).

“We have a pretty unique downtown, more unique probably than anybody in northeastern Oklahoma. If we could play to our strengths and try to get it to where you have places where people can sit and just create that atmosphere where people will come on an afternoon and see all of our shops.”

Councilor Mike Burdge said a beautification project should include a consistent theme throughout the community.

“If we do everything we do just in the downtown area, it’ll remain just a downtown area,” Burdge said. “We’ve got Main Street (going) all the way to levee and growth near the new Chik-Fil-A. If we start specifically picking out trees to let the landscape show that’s the future and where we’re going to grow. We need to do something to show the direct growth and make it look nice so the people who come in want to buy or want to build something or rent what is already there.”

Bates pointed out ideas such as adding landscape to street corners and bump-outs have been common ways for cities to increase their aesthetic appeal.