City Council approves latest Sand Springs' medical marijuana dispensary

Sand Springs City Council approved a Specific Use Permit another medical marijuana dispensary at last week’s monthly meeting.
The city’s 23rd approved dispensary will split the current space occupied by Samuel’s Jewelry, which is located at 1138 E. Charles Page Blvd. Samuel Newport applied for the permit on behalf of Westside Wellness, which will have a separate entry to the building.
Council also approved resolution No. 21-18, the notice of election for electing City Council members form Ward 5, Ward 6 and At-large. Those positions currently are held by Beau Wilson (Ward 5), Brian Jackson (Ward 6) and Mayor Jim Spoon (At-Large). If needed, primary elections would be held Feb. 9, 2021 with the general election scheduled for April 6.
The filing period for candidates is Dec. 7-9 from 8 a.m.- noon and 1-5 p.m. at the office of the City Clerk in the Sand Springs Municipal Building, located at 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 200.
Council also approved amending the zoning map in order to allow for part of the property on 214 N. Wilson for commercial use, which is expected to be occupied by a new laundromat business.
Following an executive session, the council made a motion that will authorize the mayor to enter into a contract for the City Manager position.
In other agenda items, Council approval of a minimum wage increase from $10.40 to $13.01 per hour for benefit-eligible city jobs.
Council also approved the improvements made by C&F Concrete, LLC for the Wheelchair Ramp improvements project. As part of the G.O. Bond 2018 package, the project included an asphalt overlay of 17 local streets and construction of 21 wheelchair ramps, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Animal Welfare has been approved to purchase a vehicle after a transfer of appropriations was passed. The department originally had $30,000 budged for cat cages but deemed a vehicle purchase was of higher priority.
Other items included the approval of a Professional Technical Services Agreement with Schuermann Enterprises for technical services in the amount of $59,780 related to the Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Improvements project.
Council also approved the re-appointment of Judy Treat, Michael Miller and Steve Lane to serve three-year terms on the Sand Springs Economic Development. Terms will expire May 2023.
Sarah Tvzynka was approved for her appointment to serve an unexpired term to July 2021 on the Sand Springs Development Authority.
