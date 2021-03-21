Church's youth members spend spring break helping community

Youth members of Hillspring Church spent part of their spring break last week giving back to the community.
The church’s local spring break mission program, called Selfless, involved about 75 teenagers, Associate Pastor Matt Barnett said.
The youths picked up trash around town, filling a 20-foot dumpster in two hours; did trail repair work at the Keystone Ancient Forest; sorted and cleaned items at the Sand Springs Care Closet; and helped residents clean up debris at their properties, Barnett said.