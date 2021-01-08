Church That Matters teams up with Tyson Foods to feed local families

Church That Matters has seen an explosion in need throughout the Sand Springs community over the past 10 months due to the pandemic.

Families who thought they could wait out the pandemic with savings, have seen that stockpile dwindle, or in some cases disappear entirely, due to a job loss.

CTM has continued to strive to meet that need. Last week the church distributed bags of produce to households around Sand Springs. On Wednesday night, CTM hosted a drive-thru chicken distribution.

“We wanted to be able to provide families with a well-balanced diet,” said CTM Missions Pastor Mike Wilson. “You can see with how difficult the economy has been, we’ve been able to serve more families.”

Wilson estimated the church gave away 26,000 pounds of a variety of chicken cuts through its continued partnership with Tyson Foods. The church picked up the donated proteins from one of the country’s largest food-producing companies in Broken Bow then drove two 26-feet refrigerated box trucks back to Sand Springs, a 400-plus mile round trip, in order to distribute the poultry.

Members of the church braved the cold and wet elements Wednesday evening to help out their neighbors in need.

“Our hope is to help as many families around the community as we can,” Wilson said.

