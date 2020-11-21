Church That Matters collects record donation for Bedlam Food Drive

The community-wide Bedlam Food Drive got a big boost on Friday with a record-setting donation.

Church That Matters collected 10,200 total pounds for the drive, the largest single donation to Sand Springs Community Services.

“Overall, the impact of a donation like CTM's to Sand Springs Community Services is that it comes at a holiday time when food requests are up,” said SSCS Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee. “This significant food donation sustains our pantry program for the next couple of months with essential nutrition for vulnerable families. In essence, it stocks the pantry for the winter.”

The donation, along with others made during the ongoing Bedlam Food Drive, comes at a critical time as many continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We love being a part of the community and being able to participate in the food distribution,” said Executive Pastor of Local Missions for CTM Michael Wilson. “We love Nathan and everybody down at Sand Springs Community Services. With everything going on, they have been a saving grace for the community.”

