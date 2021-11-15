Christmas parade grand marshals have unique perspective on 'The Joy of Giving'

“She had been my neighbor and friend for so many years, and she was about to be a grandparent for the first time, and she said when she saw my Facebook post that her first thought was that I deserved to live long enough to see my grandbabies, too.”

The transplant was a complete success, Schlehuber said.

Three and a half years later, her kidney function is perfect, her blood work is within normal limits, “and I feel so much better than before.”

Schlehuber said that as a Christian, she sees the giving typically associated with Christmas and the gift of an organ as “a simple yet profound comparison.”

“Living donors and families of deceased donors are giving a completely selfless gift when they make the decision to donate an organ to save another life,” she said, adding that “Jesus was the ultimate selfless gift to the world, and we celebrate that gift at Christmas.”

Schlehuber said she wants to encourage people to become organ donors by noting it on their driver’s licenses and having conversations with their loved ones about their wishes for when they die.

But she also wants people to research what it means to be a living donor.