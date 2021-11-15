Christmas parade grand marshals have unique perspective on 'The Joy of Giving'

Nothing conjures up deep thoughts about the act of giving more than the Christmas season, and few people understand the depth of true gratitude better than those who have received the gift of life through an organ transplant.
This year’s Festival of Lights Christmas Parade combines the concepts of generosity and gratitude in its theme “The Joy of Giving.”
The grand marshals will be Carrie Schlehuber, the director of special education for Sand Springs Public Schools, and Susan Cox, a longtime friend of Schlehuber’s who donated a kidney to her in 2018.
Schlehuber said she found out that she had PKD, or polycystic kidney disease, in 2003 on the same day she learned that she was pregnant with her third child.
“At the time, they were concerned about the pregnancy because it’s very hard on your kidneys to be pregnant, but that baby is a 17-year-old junior now,” she said.
Schlehuber said she lived with PKD for about 12 years without any real intrusion into her day-to-day life, but that changed in about 2015, when the cysts began to decrease her kidney function significantly.
By 2017, her kidney function was below 20%, prompting doctors to add her to the transplant list.
During the roughly yearlong process that followed, including lots of medical tests and blood work, she learned that a transplant from a living donor typically lasts twice as long as one from a deceased donor.
“A living donor also decreases the amount of time you would potentially have to wait on the transplant list,” she said.
So Schlehuber posted on Facebook about her desire for a living donor, and before long, the transplant center informed her that she had more than 10 applications.
That “was so humbling and overwhelming for me to hear,” she said.
Better yet was when she received a call in June 2018 saying she had a matched donor and the transplant surgery was scheduled for July 19.
“They did not tell me who the donor was but said they hoped I would find out soon,” Schlehuber said. “That week, my friend Susan Cox came to speak to our youth group at church.
“During her talk, she asked the students to pray for her because she was having surgery on July 19th. At first it didn’t click. I was just thinking, ‘Well that’s so weird. That’s the same day as my surgery.’
“Then she said, ‘Carrie, I am going to be giving you my kidney.’
“I just cried and cried because I was so happy,” Schlehuber said. “At this point, I was in so much pain physically and emotionally that I just could not believe I was finally going to have a chance at a new life.
“Susan was such a blessing to me and truly a godsend at the time I needed her the most,” she said.
“She had been my neighbor and friend for so many years, and she was about to be a grandparent for the first time, and she said when she saw my Facebook post that her first thought was that I deserved to live long enough to see my grandbabies, too.”
The transplant was a complete success, Schlehuber said.
Three and a half years later, her kidney function is perfect, her blood work is within normal limits, “and I feel so much better than before.”
Schlehuber said that as a Christian, she sees the giving typically associated with Christmas and the gift of an organ as “a simple yet profound comparison.”
“Living donors and families of deceased donors are giving a completely selfless gift when they make the decision to donate an organ to save another life,” she said, adding that “Jesus was the ultimate selfless gift to the world, and we celebrate that gift at Christmas.”
Schlehuber said she wants to encourage people to become organ donors by noting it on their driver’s licenses and having conversations with their loved ones about their wishes for when they die.
But she also wants people to research what it means to be a living donor.
“It is literally life-saving for the individual you are able to help,” she said. “All year around this is important, but during this season of giving, it would be such a gift to someone on the transplant list waiting.
“I am eternally grateful that Susan made the decision to gift her kidney to me.”