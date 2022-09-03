Chillin & Grillin barbecue festival returns to Sand Springs on Sept. 17

As part of the Sept. 17 grand opening of the new Sand Springs Veterans Center, Vets That Matter will host the 12th Annual Chillin & Grillin barbecue festival.

Chillin & Grillin will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along McKinley Avenue between Second and Broadway streets, adjacent to the Veterans Center.

Voting starts at 1 p.m., and tasting plates will cost $12.

Barbecue artists are encouraged to enter the competition. Categories are People’s Choice, Anything Butt 50/50 and Sides 50/50. Entry for each category is $25.

The grand opening for the Veterans Center, 205 N. McKinley Ave., is slated from 2 to 6 p.m. that day, with the ribbon-cutting set for 4 p.m.

For more information about Chillin & Grillin, contact Vets That Matter at 918-928-7685 or by email at contact@vetsthatmatter.org.

For more information about the Veterans Center grand opening, call 539-217-1171 or email veteransalliancecorpsss@gmail.com.