 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chillin & Grillin barbecue festival returns to Sand Springs on Sept. 17

  • 0
090722-ssl-bbq-p1

The 12th Annual Chillin & Grillin competition will take place in conjunction with the grand opening of the new Sand Springs Veterans Center at 205 N. McKinley Ave.

 Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Sand Springs Leader file

As part of the Sept. 17 grand opening of the new Sand Springs Veterans Center, Vets That Matter will host the 12th Annual Chillin & Grillin barbecue festival.

Chillin & Grillin will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along McKinley Avenue between Second and Broadway streets, adjacent to the Veterans Center.

Voting starts at 1 p.m., and tasting plates will cost $12.

Barbecue artists are encouraged to enter the competition. Categories are People’s Choice, Anything Butt 50/50 and Sides 50/50. Entry for each category is $25.

The grand opening for the Veterans Center, 205 N. McKinley Ave., is slated from 2 to 6 p.m. that day, with the ribbon-cutting set for 4 p.m.

For more information about Chillin & Grillin, contact Vets That Matter at 918-928-7685 or by email at contact@vetsthatmatter.org.

People are also reading…

For more information about the Veterans Center grand opening, call 539-217-1171 or email veteransalliancecorpsss@gmail.com.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert