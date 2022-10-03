Chili's Grill & Bar to open in Sand Springs, city announces

The latest addition to Sand Springs’ food scene will be a Chili’s Grill & Bar, the city announced Monday afternoon.

The corporate-owned restaurant is expected to open in the latter half of 2023, City Manager Mike Carter said. Construction is projected to begin in July.

The restaurant, known for its American and Tex-Mex offerings and casual atmosphere, will be located at 10 S. Main St., on the northwest corner of Main Street and Alexander Boulevard in the RiverWest area. It will be just east of the El Maguey Mexican restaurant and the Aldi's grocery store.

“Chili’s has been one of our most requested restaurants from our citizens and City Council,” Carter told the Sand Springs Leader on Monday afternoon. “We are happy that we will be able to call Chili’s a part of our Sand Springs family and look forward to their grand opening.”

Chili’s Grill & Bar is owned by the Brinker International restaurant group, which also owns the Maggiano’s Little Italy brand as well as two “virtual brands” — It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics — which are available only via pickup or delivery in the markets they serve.

Carter had no information Monday afternoon about whether the Chili’s location in Sand Springs will incorporate either of the virtual brands.

He added that “Brinker selecting Sand Springs for its only current new Chili’s unit in the metro Tulsa area is a reflection of Sand Springs continuing to be recognized as the anchor for west of the river new metro growth,” as well as the City Council and staff having “an aggressive approach to economic development.”

“The city has been very selective in the brands we have been working with, and Chili’s was one of our top choices,” he said. “This Chili’s will be the newest prototype building design, and it will feature all the usual Chili’s menu favorites,” Carter said. “We are going to have high-quality Brinker International offerings for our community and regional customers to enjoy.”

Chili’s has about 1,600 locations in more than three dozen countries worldwide, including about 850 restaurants that are company-owned and about 750 that are franchised.

The chain got its start in 1975 in an old converted post office at Greenville Avenue and Meadow Road in the Vickery Meadows area of Dallas.

Founders Larry Lavine, Malloy Buckner and John Foshee saw a need they thought they could fill. The area had plenty of nice, upscale restaurants, and fast-food joints were beginning to open on nearly any vacant corner, but there was little in between.

“We were one of the first early casual dining restaurants,” Lavine told Dallas television station WFAA in July.

The goal at that first restaurant some 47 years ago was to make $100 a day.

In 2021, Chili’s made more than $3.5 billion in sales, according to Brinker International, which bought Chili’s in 1983, when the chain consisted of about two dozen eateries.

Although Chili’s ultimately made a name for itself with its frozen margaritas, baby back ribs, burgers, fries, fajitas, nachos, tacos and, yes, chili, in the early days, the menu was much more lean, relying heavily on its staples, burgers and chili.

In September 2017, the chain again reined in its offerings, dropping about 40% of its menu items. It still offers a broad menu that includes chicken and seafood, steaks and a variety of soups and salads, but the focus is on its heavy hitters — burgers, ribs, and fajitas.

Perhaps the most-famous thing about Chili’s isn’t a food at all, though — it’s a television commercial jingle. The chain’s “(Chili’s) Baby Back Ribs” was named by AdAge as 2004’s song most likely to get stuck in your head.

That no doubt pleases Larry Lavine, who told WFAA that he, Buckner and Foshee chose the name Chili’s for their restaurant because chili was on the menu and because they figured “it was something people would talk about.”

“People don’t talk about spaghetti and meatballs,” he said.