The event is called the Ed Dubie Rotary Club Chili Cookoff, and yes, contestants were dishing up bowls of steaming chili from pots all along the center aisle of the Case Community Center gymnasium on Friday.

But the sleeper hit of the day just might have been the corn bread.

At least two competitors — Don Pitts, president and CEO of the Witkop Foundation and CEO of the new Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs, and Rotary Club of Sand Springs President Cody Worrell of Rib Crib — brought a little somethin’ extra to try to sway voters.

Pitts’ version of the golden goodness was fairly traditional — leaner and lighter; Worrell’s corn bread was dense and thick. Both were the subject of conversation and murmurs of approval.

Of course, not everyone is into corn bread, and the Rotary Club goes the distance to please every palate. Besides the cooks and their private-recipe chili offerings, tables near the head of the line featured heaping dishes of onions, cheese, Fritos and saltine crackers for any “doctoring” that might be desired.

Whether tinkerers or purists, folks filling their bellies with chili and the air with conversation packed the Case Center for the 30th annual event, which is as much social outing as serious competition.

Over the past 29 years, the cookoff has raised more than $200,000 for Rotary Club projects in Sand Springs and support of other community organizations, including the Fourth of July fireworks display at Case Park, the Sand Springs Education Foundation, Special Olympics, The Salvation Army and its Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts and Relay for Life.

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce, which sold slices of homemade pie for $3 at the event to raise funds to promote literacy in Sand Springs, saw record sales this year. The group brought in $925, which includes pie slices and tips, said Women’s Chamber President Teresa Smith.

She said the group sold 267 pieces of pie, which is approximately 45 pies.

“The Women’s Chamber would like to say a big thank you to the Sand Springs Rotary Club for allowing us to participate in this fabulous fundraiser,” Smith said. “I don’t think any of us had a chance to eat any chili because we were so busy.”

Winners of the chili competition — overall first-, second- and third-place finishers, as well as the “People’s Choice” award recipient and the victor of the annual showdown between the city’s Police and Fire departments — will be announced at next Friday’s Rotary Club meeting.

The first-place winner will receive a traveling trophy as well as a trophy to keep. Second- and third-place finishers also will receive trophies.

Although ticket sales are critical for the cookoff, the bulk of the proceeds comes from sponsors.

This year’s corporate sponsors were Cecil & Sons Discount Tires, Green Country Credit Union, Clay and Debra Langley, BancFirst, American Heritage Bank, the Osage Nation Foundation, Rib Crib, Grell Farms (Brandon Grell) and Bright Light Electric.