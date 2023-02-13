College football notwithstanding, Oklahoma gets a lot of its best traditions from south of the Red River, not the least of which is the chili cookoff.

The first such event in the United States appears to have taken place in October 1952 at the Texas State Fair in Dallas, according to the website texascooking.com, citing newspaper articles from the time.

Fifty-five contestants faced off, with first place going to Mrs. F.G. Ventura, news reports show. Her chili recipe is stunningly simple by today’s standards, requiring only nine ingredients, nearly all of which could be found today in the most basic home kitchen.

The concept of the chili cookoff sat on a low simmer for about the next 15 years, when the popularity of chili itself began to pick up steam. Cookoffs soon became the hot ticket around the country and have proven to have staying power as a perennial community favorite.

The 30th annual Sand Springs Rotary Club chili cookoff is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. All-you-can-eat tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance from any Sand Springs Rotarian or at the door.

To ensure a sweet finish, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce will be selling pie by the slice for $3. All proceeds go to help the Women’s Chamber promote literacy in Sand Springs.

About 30 kinds of chili, including venison chili, white chicken chili, vegetarian chili and many versions of traditional beef- and pork-based chili in mild, hot and hotter varieties, will be served at the event, which takes place one day after National Chili Day on Feb. 23.

Community members serving as judges will name a first-place winner, who will receive a rotating trophy as well as a trophy to keep.

Second- and third-place finishers also will receive trophies.

A “People’s Choice” award also will be presented, determined by votes cast at the event, and the city’s Police and Fire departments will square off in a separate contest.

Tulsa County Treasurer John Fothergill walked away with top honors at last year’s cookoff, with second place going to Brandon Grell of Green Country Federal Credit Union and third place going to Ray Tucker, who also picked up the People’s Choice Award.

The Fire Department brought the smoke as well as the heat and bested the Police Department in their head-to-head competition.

Over the past 29 years, the annual event has raised more than $200,000 for Rotary Club projects in Sand Springs and support of other community organizations, including the Fourth of July fireworks display at Case Park, the Sand Springs Education Foundation, Special Olympics, The Salvation Army and its Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Relay for Life and many others.

This year’s corporate sponsors are Cecil & Sons Discount Tires, Green Country Credit Union, Clay and Debra Langley, BancFirst, American Heritage Bank, the Osage Nation Foundation, Rib Crib, Grell Farms (Brandon Grell) and Bright Light Electric.