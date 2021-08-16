Cheers and Gears Auto Show coming Aug. 21

It’s time to get it in gear and let out a cheer for the Cheers and Gears Auto Show, which is returning this year on Saturday, Aug. 21, to the Charles Page High School parking lot at 500 N. Adams Road.

The annual event raises funds for Charles Page High School Varsity Cheer to participate in the National Cheerleading Association’s national competition later this school year, according to Krystal Chase, the squad’s coach.

Registration for the auto show is from 7 to 10 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per car, and goodie bags will be given to the first 20 entries.

Judging will take place at 11 a.m., and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

The auto show will feature 20 classes, and specialty awards — including Loud & Proud, Show Your Colors and Cheer Choice — selected by Charles Page cheerleaders also will be presented.

The awards are one-of-a-kind and custom made specifically for the Cheers and Gears Auto Show.

The event will also include music, food trucks and prizes.