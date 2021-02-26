Charles Page, Union senior among two area youths named to in U.S. Senate Youth Program

Honorees typically would spend a week in Washington to meet with elected and appointed officials from all three branches of the federal government, as well as military officers selected by the Department of Defense. But because of the pandemic, this year’s participants will meet entirely online.

Despite their disappointment at not getting to meet other participants and politicians in person, both Ober and Kuehn said they have enjoyed getting to build relationships with the rest of their cohort remotely.

“We’re still trying to replicate that experience of togetherness, even though we’re going to be spread across the country,” Kuehn said.

The student delegates will each receive a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship through the Hearst Foundation to the college or university of their choice with an encouragement to study government, history or public affairs.

Kuehn already has been accepted to Columbia University; Ober is still trying to decide between the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of Maine.

“I love Oklahoma, but it is time to try something new,” she said. “I’ll be back someday, though.”

