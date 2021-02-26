Charles Page, Union senior among two area youths named to in U.S. Senate Youth Program

Two area high school seniors are getting an up close and personal look at the federal government.
Charles Page’s Sean Kuehn and Union’s Julian Ober are among 104 high school juniors and seniors nationwide to be chosen for the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Priya George of Jenks High School was named as an alternate.
To qualify, students must currently hold or have held student body office or another elected or appointed position in their communities and show academic interest and aptitude in government, history and politics.
Kuehn, the national president of the Technology Student Association, also is a member of the Charles Page High School marching band, is in the National Honor Society and is captain of the academic team.
He is also a member of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council, serves on Oklahoma CareerTech Director Marcie Mack’s Student Advisory Committee, and has been a page for Rep. Jadine Nollan, who represents Sand Springs in the state House of Representatives.
He also is an Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence academic all-state selection, an honor just announced Friday.
Ober is a member of Union’s Superintendent Student Council Advisory Board and the Student Athlete Advisory Council and is the captain of the tennis team.
She has served as the District 3 president of Family Career and Community Leaders of America. She also is a co-facilitator of the Youth Philanthropy Initiative, a three-year program that works with Tulsa-area high school students to tackle underaddressed issues facing teenagers, including voter registration and turnout.
As part of the application process, students were asked to write about an issue they would like to see Congress address.
Ober, a former student in TulsaTech’s fashion and design program, focused on the need for additional environmental regulations on the fast-fashion industry.
“It combines two of the things I’m most passionate about,” she said.
Kuehn addressed his essay specifically to the state’s congressional delegation, asking that they address some of the jurisdictional questions stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The 2020 ruling held that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never disestablished with respect to criminal matters, thus moving felonies involving an Indigenous victim or perpetrator out of the state’s judicial system.
The decision’s wording left the door open for further congressional action, inspiring Kuehn.
“It’s important because that is a topic that hits close to home,” he said. “You could make the argument that Oklahoma is facing a lot of challenges … but McGirt is specific just to us.”
Honorees typically would spend a week in Washington to meet with elected and appointed officials from all three branches of the federal government, as well as military officers selected by the Department of Defense. But because of the pandemic, this year’s participants will meet entirely online.
Despite their disappointment at not getting to meet other participants and politicians in person, both Ober and Kuehn said they have enjoyed getting to build relationships with the rest of their cohort remotely.
“We’re still trying to replicate that experience of togetherness, even though we’re going to be spread across the country,” Kuehn said.
The student delegates will each receive a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship through the Hearst Foundation to the college or university of their choice with an encouragement to study government, history or public affairs.
Kuehn already has been accepted to Columbia University; Ober is still trying to decide between the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of Maine.
“I love Oklahoma, but it is time to try something new,” she said. “I’ll be back someday, though.”