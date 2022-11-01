Charles Page teacher wants students to see the world

Teachers typically spend a lot of time telling students about the value of being in the classroom.

But Charles Page High School AP physics and biology teacher Dustin Morrow also wants them to know the value of getting out of the classroom.

Specifically, he wants to give Sand Springs students the opportunity to see the world, or at least part of it, knowing that for many of these students, it might be the only such opportunity they’ll ever have.

“I think what the general public doesn’t realize is that for some of our kids, the best time of their entire life up to this point is when they are at school, even if they struggle or even if they don’t do well, because so many of them come from turmoil or chaos or financial difficulty,” he said.

“It’s important to me that they realize there’s a whole big world out there, and it didn’t begin in 1776.”

Morrow has taken over Sand Springs Public Schools’ participation in a program through EF Educational Tours. The organization offers students the chance to travel abroad and be immersed in the culture and history of the places they visit.

Morrow is spearheading a 12-day trip slated for June 2024 that will take students to England, France and the Netherlands and will include such historic sites as the beaches of Normandy and the American Cemetery in Paris, as well as London, Canterbury and Amsterdam.

The problem is that many of the students Morrow thinks would most benefit from such an experience are the ones least able to afford it on their own. And that’s where he hopes the Sand Springs community will step up and help out.

Morrow wrote a letter at the beginning of the semester to businesses and organizations across the city.

“You all do so much to support the educational needs of our students and I could not be more thankful for all that you do,” he wrote. “At Charles Page, we always tell our students, ‘You can go anywhere from here!’ I want to make that statement a reality for our students.”

Morrow wrote that one of his chief goals is to make the program accessible for students who don’t quite have the financial means to afford such a trip, which can cost about $5,000 per traveler.

But he’s also not looking for handouts.

“I want the students to be invested in paying and preparing for the trip themselves,” he wrote. “I am looking for Sand Springs businesses or community members to partner with us in offering matching scholarships of $500 or $1000.”

Students will raise money through holding fundraisers and working jobs in addition to receiving money from friends and relatives.

Morrow is hoping that businesses or other organizations in the community will come up with creative ways to help his travelers raise money for the trip.

“They already do so much, but maybe (they can) just be open to providing some kind of help or incentive, because it is a financial challenge, but it’s a great payoff, for sure.”

Morrow said EF Educational Tours has been in operation for about 50 years. He said Charles Page drama teacher Andrea Campfield had led about half a dozen such trips before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrow and his wife, Megan Morrow, went on a 14-day tour of Italy and Greece through the company this summer.

“It’s basically to give me the idea of how a trip works,” he said. “It was the trip of a lifetime. We toured a ton of ancient sites.”

The 2024 trip is listed as 12 days, but two days will be travel days. Of the 10 remaining days, the group will spend two nights in London and see that city’s main historic and tourist sites.

They’ll then take a bus to Dover, stopping off at the Canterbury Cathedral. After a short ferry ride across the English Channel, the group will spend three nights in the Normandy region of France.

A train ride to Paris will kick off three nights in the City of Lights before another train will take travelers to Amsterdam for the trip’s final two nights.

“I think Amsterdam is going to sneak up on them even though it’s the end of the trip,” Morrow said. The Netherlands is “a wonderful country — laid-back and not quite as crowded.”

Morrow said EF Educational Tours provides a tour director who is on hand from the moment the group lands at the airport and expert local guides at all the major sites.

The required ratio for chaperones to students is one to six, Morrow said, but travelers don’t have to be students, so other adults, such as older siblings, parents and grandparents, may also be on the trip.

Seven of the eight official chaperones for the 2024 trip are Sand Springs Public Schools employees, he said.

Chaperones have responsibilities before the trip, and while on the tour, they will have a small group of travelers for whom they’re responsible.

Morrow said the trip has 55 travelers signed up at present and that he’s hoping to have 65 to 70 by the time of the tour.

“We were really motivated to make it big, but it’s kind of exceeded our expectations,” he said.

Morrow definitely has great expectations for the future of the program.

One idea he has — it might even be too early to say it’s in the planning stages — is to teach a dedicated class in the year before the trip in which students who plan to go on the tour could learn in advance about the history and culture of the locations they’ll be visiting.

Morrow, who was the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2020-21, places serious emphasis on what students take away from their time in school.

“The one thing that they’re for sure going to get when they are at Charles Page High School is that they’re going to have interactions every day with adults who love them and care about them and make them laugh and inspire them in some in some way,” he said.

But of the world at large, he added, “It’s worth exploring and getting to know, and when you expand your mind and learn about other cultures and customs, you begin to appreciate what you have even more.”