Charles Page students' projects aim to solve the world's problems, big and small

As most students were counting down the hours left in school, another group of students gathered Tuesday evening at Charles Page High School to display the projects they had conceptualized and created — often in three-dimensional prototypes — in their biomedical science, computer science and engineering classes.

Yes, you read that right — high school students.

As part of a nonprofit educational program called Project Lead the Way, students are getting advance learning in a variety of STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math — subjects that will put them dramatically ahead of their non PLTW peers in college and future pursuits, advocates say.

Sand Springs Public Schools received grants from the Ardagh Group last July to expand PLTW programs for the 2021-22 school year, and Tuesday’s showcase was intended to illuminate what some Charles Page students learned this year as a result of that grant and the PLTW STEM curriculum.

Senior Michael Smith said he learned “that “there’s so much more to engineering” than he knew previously.

Smith’s project, as part of the capstone class Engineering Design and Development, was a trunk organizer.

Seems simple enough, but his creation would be sturdy yet flexible, compact yet expandable, and would be capable of cradling even the most fragile of items or food for protection during travel.

Smith might be his own target audience as he packs up his belongings to head to Stillwater in the fall for a five-year master’s degree program in either electrical or computer engineering at Oklahoma State University.

Although he hasn’t yet decided exactly what career path he will follow ultimately, “both degrees are very flexible,” he noted, adding that he would consider “doing something in my community.”

Right next to Smith, senior Noah Hanlon was just chilling out.

Hanlon’s creation, a wearable athletic ice sleeve, simulates an ice bath for sore, inflamed muscles but with much greater mobility and flexibility.

Made from a Spandex sheath with Velcro straps and a freezable gel interior, the product is similar to some that can be found online, “but they don’t provide a full range of motion like this does,” Hanlon said. And at least one of them “costs $100.”

Although Hanlon said he might consider trying to get a patent on his design, he has some more immediate plans that will require his full attention.

He has enlisted in the Army and is set to report to Fort Sill for basic training on May 30 with the goal of becoming an intelligence analyst.

Not all of the projects presented were easily relatable to the average person.

Seniors Emma Hamby and Miyah Blacet displayed a hybrid heart valve, a combination of a mechanical interior with an organic exterior.

Hamby, who will study biology and premedicine at the University of Oklahoma, and Blacet, who plans to study psychology at Tulsa Community College said the hybrid valve should allow recipients to avoid a lifetime of anti-rejection medication, among other benefits.

The project that easily had the most complex name was surprisingly simple to understand.

The “3D Printed Multi-User Accessible Gel Electrophoresis Stability Device” turns out to be a plastic box that can be made for $2.98 that keeps scientists and science students from destroying certain experiments with shaky hands.

Seniors Kaitlynn Roberts and Maci Taylor — both of whom will study biology and premedicine, Roberts at OSU and Taylor at Baylor University — say their device is something they could have used in their high school classes.

Some projects seemed to receive an almost universally enthusiastic response.

Hailee Beard and Kaylee Hall’s project, the “Bumblebee,” is intended to take a bit of the sting out of weight loss.

Their appetite-suppressing pump patch would be worn much like a diabetes-monitoring device but would inject medication periodically to limit the amount of fat that the body can absorb.

The girls noted that their patch not only would be cheaper and less-risky than gastric bypass surgery, it also could go a long way toward limiting childhood obesity.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.