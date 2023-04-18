About 15 Charles Page High School students, members of the school’s Business Professionals of America chapter, spent last Wednesday taking a crash course in the inner workings of the city.

BPA is a CareerTech student organization for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, office administration and related career fields.

While that might not sound like it has much to do with city leadership, instructor and club adviser Reba Riederer said it’s important for students to see the connection.

“I think they need to learn what the government has to do with business,” she said.

LaDonna Ketcher, who also is an instructor and adviser for the club, said the culture of the business world — even in a smaller city such as Sand Springs — is foreign to many of the students.

We see a lot of they just don’t know the professionalism that’s out there,” she said. “A lot of them didn’t even know this was City Hall. They didn’t know we had the new Public Safety Center.

“We’re just making sure they know what’s offered here in their city.”

What’s offered to them — and what’s expected of them in return — was also a topic of conversation during a noontime City Council meeting the students attended.

City Manager Mike Carter gave a condensed version of a “state of the city” address, telling the students about coming improvements to everything from storm sirens to streets.

But he also discussed the importance of voting, telling students about a recent council election that was decided by two votes and about how only 509 voters cast ballots in the school board election earlier this month.

Carter also told them that city leaders care about what they have to say despite their young age.

“You very much do matter,” he said.

So what do the students want out of their city? In a comfortable, easy exchange, they gave some answers.

Some ideas might be expected — a shopping mall, a movie theater or arcade and more restaurants.

But also among the proposals put forth were making the city more walkable, including putting in sidewalks in some areas near high vehicle traffic, and building an inclusive playground that residents with special needs or mobility issues could enjoy.

“The good news is if you look at Sand Springs now compared to 10 years ago — man, we were begging for people to come,” Mayor Jim Spoon told the students. “And now they’re calling us. So the landscape has changed, and we’re trying to sort out who we really need.”

Besides attending the City Council meeting, the BPA group toured the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center and the police and fire facilities therein, learned about Municipal Court, toured City Hall and visited the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.

But freshman Kadence Grant, 15, said the City Council meeting was her favorite part of the day.

“It was very interesting. I didn’t know everything ran that way,” she said. “It was interesting to learn what they were going to do with the city and how they were trying to improve it.”

Riederer said the field trip “was a good thing. I think it was very informative and very good for” the students.

“I love that they (city councilors and staff members) took the time to explain to us what they do and what they look for and the reasons why things aren’t going the way maybe you want them to be around the city.”