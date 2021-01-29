Charles Page student optimistic about pandemic challenges

High school students across Oklahoma met virtually with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister recently to discuss how their school experiences have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The 97 members of the 2021 Student Advisory Council urged greater support for mental health concerns and more resources for teachers as among the ways public education can recover from issues that have emerged over the past year.
Charles Page High School senior Sean Kuehn is serving his second term as a member of the council, one of 44 delegates to serve a second year.
Kuehn said he urged his fellow members at the Jan. 26 meeting not to blame all of the problems they’re trying to solve on the pandemic.
“Oklahoma students are definitely facing challenges, but I feel like they are challenges we can overcome,” he told the Sand Springs Leader.
“The issues that we’re talking about — student mental health, access to counseling, bridging the transition to college resources — aren’t new with the pandemic. We’re ultimately still fighting the same issues.
“We didn’t get here overnight; they’re not going to be resolved overnight,” Kuehn said.
Many students expressed concern about the stress the pandemic has put on them and their teachers.
“It has been really hard to keep up with all my classes,” Aaron Dodd, a Broken Arrow senior, said in a press release from the state Department of Education. “If it weren’t for teachers who said: ‘It’s going to be OK. We can get through this,’ I probably wouldn’t have gotten a lot of my stuff done.
“We definitely need to help the teachers in any way we can because they’re helping us so much.”
Likewise, Kuehn was quick to praise Sand Springs school leaders.
“A lot of students right now feel like they’re not being heard,” he told the Leader. “But I feel like we have a great administration team here in Sand Springs.”
Kuehn cited an openness and strong communication from school officials.
“For example, I spoke with Principal (Stan) Trout before the meeting,” he said. “For some students at other schools, that’s an opportunity they might not have.”
Kuehn said his goal on the council “is to represent Sand Springs Public Schools and hopefully highlight the good work we’re doing.”
He specifically noted the district’s efforts to prepare students to transition from high school to college or the workforce.
The council meets twice a year, with both meetings during the spring semester, Kuehn said. Although his first meeting last year was in person at the Capitol, the second meeting this past spring was virtual, as was the Jan. 26 gathering.
Delegates haven’t yet received a date for the second meeting of this spring.
Kuehn said he applied to serve on the council last year and was recommended by Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee. This year, his reappointment was more of a formality.
This is the sixth year Hofmeister has convened high school juniors and seniors to assist her and the state Education Department with policy matters. Feedback from the council in the past has been instrumental in providing teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replacing end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and piloting Individual Career Academic Planning.
For her part, Hofmeister emphasized the importance of communication from school leaders to provide reassurance. She also said it is critical to prioritize mental health support for students.
Hofmeister has included $18.2 million in the Education Department’s budget request for a School Counselor Corps in fiscal year 2022. The program would fund more counselor positions. Oklahoma’s current student-to-counselor ratio is 412 to 1, significantly higher than the American School Counselor Association’s recommended ratio of 250 to 1.