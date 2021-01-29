Charles Page student optimistic about pandemic challenges

“It has been really hard to keep up with all my classes,” Aaron Dodd, a Broken Arrow senior, said in a press release from the state Department of Education. “If it weren’t for teachers who said: ‘It’s going to be OK. We can get through this,’ I probably wouldn’t have gotten a lot of my stuff done.

“We definitely need to help the teachers in any way we can because they’re helping us so much.”

Likewise, Kuehn was quick to praise Sand Springs school leaders.

“A lot of students right now feel like they’re not being heard,” he told the Leader. “But I feel like we have a great administration team here in Sand Springs.”

Kuehn cited an openness and strong communication from school officials.

“For example, I spoke with Principal (Stan) Trout before the meeting,” he said. “For some students at other schools, that’s an opportunity they might not have.”

Kuehn said his goal on the council “is to represent Sand Springs Public Schools and hopefully highlight the good work we’re doing.”

He specifically noted the district’s efforts to prepare students to transition from high school to college or the workforce.