Charles Page senior Sean Kuehn named U.S. Presidential Scholars semifinalist

For Kuehn, who will attend Columbia University’s preeminent School of International and Public Affairs in New York City in the fall, being a semifinalist “is recognition for the last four years of work.”

But if he is chosen to be a Presidential Scholar, “that would be a very high honor,” he said. “I don’t believe we’ve had a Presidential Scholar at (Charles Page) High School in the past. It would be very exciting to be the first and to represent Sand Springs in that way.”

Kuehn, whose mother is Catherine Miller, the customer support manager at Omni Air International in Tulsa, is quick to give credit to his academic support system, too.

He said his selection as a semifinalist for a national honor is “really meaningful, though, because it shows that we have some of the best teachers, some of the best resources, and some of the best opportunities for students to plug in and make the most of their education journey right here in Sand Springs.”

Hofmeister said in a news release that “we are proud to salute these exceptional seniors, who have excelled in the face of an unprecedented pandemic that has impacted all schools. Their dedication, resilience and leadership in their schools and communities are to be commended.”

