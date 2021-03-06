Charles Page senior named Academic All-Stater

But for Kuehn, taking up dance was a solution to a problem.

As a young boy, he was getting the wrong kind of attention, he said. He was acting up in class and talking too much.

“Mom thought theater would be a positive outlet for that energy,” he said.

It was, and by age 12 or 13, he was beginning to think that arts and performing might be a good career.

“My singing and acting were pretty good, but my dancing was holding me back,” Kuehn said.

So he took up ballet and began dancing with Tulsa Ballet a year or two later. In 2016, he performed in Tulsa Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” as Fritz, the older brother of the ballet’s main character.

Kuehn is still dancing about 20 hours each week at the Center for Dance Education, and although he says a career in the arts seems less likely, he’s still finding ways to ensure their presence in his life.

“For years and years and years, it was Duke University,” Kuehn said of his college choice, “but in the last two years or so, the focus shifted to Columbia.