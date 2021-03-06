Charles Page senior named Academic All-Stater

Sean Kuehn is no stranger to receiving recognition for his achievements.
Even so, the Charles Page High School senior said he can’t help but look a little differently upon being named a 2021 Academic All-Stater by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
“It really means the world,” he said last week. “It’s the culmination of my entire academic career, really.”
Kuehn is understandably proud. The 100 public high school seniors chosen for the honor, selected from 379 nominations statewide, scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average grade-point average was 4.26.
For the record, Kuehn’s ACT score was not one of the perfect 36s.
“I got a 35,” he said, adding that he’s fine with that. “I’ve never really considered myself a perfect scorer.”
His GPA — “it’s about a 4.7” — suggests otherwise, but Kuehn seems as humble as he is smart.
He’s also willing to work hard for something he wants.
The first time he took the ACT, Kuehn’s math score wasn’t where he thought it should be, so he enrolled concurrently in a precalculus class at Tulsa Community College. The result was a 35 composite score on the ACT the next time he took the test.
Those who know Kuehn aren’t surprised.
“Everyone at Charles Page High School is extremely proud of Sean Kuehn,” Principal Stan Trout said. Sean aspires to be excellent at everything that he does. From the time he first arrived at CPHS, … we all agreed that Sean was exceptional.”
Trout added: “Sean’s transcript is flawless: all A’s in our most challenging classes. It is altogether fitting that Sean should be recognized as one of the top 100 high school seniors in Oklahoma as an Academic All State honoree.”
But All-Staters aren’t just “book smart.” They are chosen based on extracurricular activities, community involvement, letters of recommendation and a personal essay, as well as academic achievement.
Kuehn has an extra reason to be proud — his mother, Catherine Miller, the customer support manager at Omni Air International in Tulsa, was, herself, an Academic All-Stater.
“My mom has been really great and always so supportive,” he said.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and a medallion. The group will be recognized at the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s 35th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 22 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
And while the All-State feather might be the most prestigious in Kuehn’s cap, the others are special, too, he said.
“Anytime somebody recognizes what you do, it’s humbling and it kind of makes you stop and reflect on where you’re at and where you want to go,” he said. “It has been nice lately to receive the recognition, but it still comes as a surprise; it’s still a shock."
Still, Kuehn acknowledged that he's worked hard to get where he is.
“While I’ve seen some of the short-term benefits over the years, I’m definitely starting to experience some of the long-term benefits and payoffs recently,” he said.
Just last month, Kuehn was named one of two state delegates to the 59th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program, an honor that comes with a $10,000 scholarship.
He is the national president of the Technology Student Association; is a member of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council; serves on Oklahoma CareerTech Director Marcie Mack’s Student Advisory Committee; has twice been a page at the state Capitol for Rep. Jadine Nollan, who represents Sand Springs in the state Legislature; is in the National Honor Society; and is captain of the Charles Page academic team.
And he dances with Tulsa Ballet’s Center for Dance Education.
Dancing might seem like something a savvy student would do to ensure that his college applications paint him as well-rounded.
But for Kuehn, taking up dance was a solution to a problem.
As a young boy, he was getting the wrong kind of attention, he said. He was acting up in class and talking too much.
“Mom thought theater would be a positive outlet for that energy,” he said.
It was, and by age 12 or 13, he was beginning to think that arts and performing might be a good career.
“My singing and acting were pretty good, but my dancing was holding me back,” Kuehn said.
So he took up ballet and began dancing with Tulsa Ballet a year or two later. In 2016, he performed in Tulsa Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” as Fritz, the older brother of the ballet’s main character.
Kuehn is still dancing about 20 hours each week at the Center for Dance Education, and although he says a career in the arts seems less likely, he’s still finding ways to ensure their presence in his life.
“For years and years and years, it was Duke University,” Kuehn said of his college choice, “but in the last two years or so, the focus shifted to Columbia.
“That’s when I started to realize that the arts may not be my major, but I definitely wanted to be able to keep up with them outside of my curriculum.”
And the private, Ivy League Columbia University is in Manhattan — at the doorstep of scads of the world’s greatest fine arts venues.
Columbia’s pre-eminent School of International and Public Affairs also dovetails nicely with Kuehn’s current thoughts on a career.
“Right now I feel especially drawn to public service,” he said, but “I’m not quite ready to say what that would entail.”
For Kuehn, public service could mean work in the nonprofit sector, government or politics. Time will tell.
“I do want to give back and help enrich the community, though,” he said. “I definitely feel the draw to public service.”
As part of his application for the Academic All-State honor, Kuehn had to write an essay on a quote from American-Russian poet Joseph Brodsky: “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.”
“For me,” Kuehn said of his essay’s theme, “the focus was relating it to the gifts we have and to the opportunities and resources that are available to us.
“It follows the broader scope of making a difference with the skills we have,” he said. “What good is a book sitting on a shelf unopened?”
