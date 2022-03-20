Charles Page Library shaking off winter doldrums with spring fun

After a period of hibernation, spring is here. With it, the Charles Page Library is offering in-person programs for all ages.

Storytime will return Tuesday, March 29, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Bring the whole family for this birth-to-age 5 storytime!

There’s something for everyone: simple songs and books for the little ones, more interactive stories, and activities for older children.

Storytime will continue each Tuesday morning in April.

For elementary school-age children, we have easy crafts to make here in the library. If time is an issue, take the craft and complete it at home!

Teens can make buttons through the end of March.

We have old comics and magazines they can use, and if they really want to get creative, we have paper with which they can create their own designs.

For adults, we will have a presentation on genealogy research using library resources from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

We have asked one of the genealogy research experts from the Genealogy Resource Center at Hardesty Regional Library to join us.

There is no need to register. We will gather in the meeting room.

Not only do we have programs again, but our meeting room is available for public use. Just ask yourself the following:

• Do you have a library card?

• Are you a nonprofit, educational or civic organization?

• Will you have five or more people in attendance?

• Is your meeting free to attend?

If you answered yes to those questions, you can reserve the meeting room through our online booking system at tulsalibrary.org/using-the-library/meeting-rooms.

Other meeting room policies are listed there, as well.

If you have any questions or are unsure how to fill out the form, stop by the library, and we will be happy to help.

We have had everything from Girl Scout troops to quilting groups use the meeting room.

Walk-ins are also welcome if the room is not reserved. Feel free to ask the staff if the room is available.

We can’t wait to see you!