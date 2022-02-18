Charles Page Library marking Black History Month

For teens and adults, I’ve made a display of Black authors from different genres that I’ve read and enjoyed, including:

"Somebody’s Daughter" by Ashley Ford. This is a heart-wrenching memoir about growing up with an incarcerated father and the complicated relationships she has with her mother and other men as a result.

"The City We Became" by N.K. Jemison is a sci-fi that reminds me of Neil Gaiman’s "American Gods." Five New Yorkers who embody the heart of their boroughs have to come together to protect the one who represents New York City as a whole.

"The Long Way Down" by Jason Reynolds is a young adult graphic novel based on the award-winning novel in verse of the same name. This tells the story of a boy with a decision to make during his elevator ride down from his apartment to the ground floor.

"Concrete Rose" by Angie Thomas tells the story of Maverick Carter as a teenager, who readers will remember as the father of Starr from "The Hate U Give." This is my favorite from that series and can be read as a stand-alone.

"Legendborn" by Tracy Deonn is a young adult fantasy that brings Arthurian legend to the southern United States via the descendants of the legendary knights. It is a lot of fun, and the sequel comes out later this year.