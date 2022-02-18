Charles Page Library marking Black History Month

As we are nearing the end of Black History Month, I thought I would highlight some of what we’ve been doing at the Charles Page Library to celebrate.
First, the Tulsa City-County Library has purchased access to a new database called Black Life in America.
Our selector describes it as follows: “From the early days of slavery to modern times, people of African descent have had a profound impact on American history. This primary source collection offers an expansive window into centuries of African American history, culture and daily life—as well as the ways the dominant culture has portrayed and perceived people of African descent.
"The content in this database is sourced from more than 19,000 American and global news sources, including over 400 current and historical Black publications.”
This is a really amazing resource for anyone wanting to look deeper into Black history in our country. We can show you how to access this database and many others here at the Charles Page Library.
Our staff has also put up a massive display in the children’s area. The section is full of materials celebrating Black Americans, including books, books on CD and DVDs. Our children’s associate, Alice Shipman, has also put together a packet with ideas on how to celebrate Black History Month with children and listing other books available in our catalog.
For teens and adults, I’ve made a display of Black authors from different genres that I’ve read and enjoyed, including:
"Somebody’s Daughter" by Ashley Ford. This is a heart-wrenching memoir about growing up with an incarcerated father and the complicated relationships she has with her mother and other men as a result.
"The City We Became" by N.K. Jemison is a sci-fi that reminds me of Neil Gaiman’s "American Gods." Five New Yorkers who embody the heart of their boroughs have to come together to protect the one who represents New York City as a whole.
"The Long Way Down" by Jason Reynolds is a young adult graphic novel based on the award-winning novel in verse of the same name. This tells the story of a boy with a decision to make during his elevator ride down from his apartment to the ground floor.
"Concrete Rose" by Angie Thomas tells the story of Maverick Carter as a teenager, who readers will remember as the father of Starr from "The Hate U Give." This is my favorite from that series and can be read as a stand-alone.
"Legendborn" by Tracy Deonn is a young adult fantasy that brings Arthurian legend to the southern United States via the descendants of the legendary knights. It is a lot of fun, and the sequel comes out later this year.