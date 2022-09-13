Charles Page homecoming parade slated for Thursday, Sept. 22

The annual Charles Page High School homecoming parade is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in downtown Sand Springs.

The parade will follow its traditional route, heading west on Park Road from the high school to the Triangle at Main and Broadway streets, south to Second Street, then back east to Jefferson Avenue, according to Student Council sponsor Frank Cooper.

The parade typically boasts 50 to 75 floats representing school organizations and sports teams, local businesses, civic organizations and pee wee sports teams.

The Sandites’ homecoming court and football teams will be featured along with the marching band, cheer squad and dance team.

The Sandites will take on the Muskogee Roughers for Homecoming 2022 at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Groups interested in taking part in the parade should email Cooper for an entry form at frank.cooper@sandites.org. A form is also attached to the online version of this story.

Entry forms must be returned to Cooper along with an entry fee of $10 no later than Tuesday, Sept. 20. Checks should be made out to CPHS Student Council.

Parade units must be in starting position by 5:30 p.m. on the day of the parade, Cooper said.

Downtown streets along the parade route will be closed from 5:30 to 7 p.m.