 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Page homecoming parade is tomorrow in Sand Springs

  • 0

The annual Charles Page High School homecoming parade is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Sand Springs.

The parade will follow its traditional route, heading west on Park Road from the high school to the Triangle at Main and Broadway streets, south to Second Street, then back east to Jefferson Avenue, according to Student Council sponsor Frank Cooper.

The parade typically boasts 50 to 75 floats representing school organizations and sports teams, local businesses, civic organizations and pee wee sports teams.

The Sandites’ homecoming court and football teams will be featured along with the marching band, cheer squad and dance team.

Downtown streets along the parade route will be closed from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Sandites will take on the Muskogee Roughers for Homecoming 2022 at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15," Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote in a statement released later Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert