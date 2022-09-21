Charles Page homecoming parade is tomorrow in Sand Springs

The annual Charles Page High School homecoming parade is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Sand Springs.

The parade will follow its traditional route, heading west on Park Road from the high school to the Triangle at Main and Broadway streets, south to Second Street, then back east to Jefferson Avenue, according to Student Council sponsor Frank Cooper.

The parade typically boasts 50 to 75 floats representing school organizations and sports teams, local businesses, civic organizations and pee wee sports teams.

The Sandites’ homecoming court and football teams will be featured along with the marching band, cheer squad and dance team.

Downtown streets along the parade route will be closed from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Sandites will take on the Muskogee Roughers for Homecoming 2022 at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.