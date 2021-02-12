Charles Page High School students win big at regional welding competition

Two Charles Page High School students received honors recently at the Missouri Welding Institute’s annual welding competition, including the top prize.

Reese David was the first-place finisher, and Caleb Graham finished in 10th place in the high school category.

The annual two-day competition Jan. 28-29 drew more than 350 students from across the Midwest and recorded its second-largest turnout in its 11-year history, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It awarded more than $410,000 in scholarship prizes to 20 winners from five states.

Both high school and vo-tech students competed. Each participant received a $1,000 scholarship toward tuition at the Missouri Welding Institute, but the 20 winners received additional prizes.

Participants also met with MWI instructors, toured the campus and student housing options, and learned more about the school’s program, which can be completed in 11 to 18 weeks.

Because of the high demand for welders across the U.S. in a variety of industries, graduates can find jobs quickly. MWI works to help each graduate find their first job and boasts an average hire rate of 96%.

“Welding is a great trade and also one in high demand,” said Brian Hollands, owner of the Missouri Welding Institute. “This competition gives students from around the country an opportunity to not only hone their craft but also explore how to kick-start a high-paying career.