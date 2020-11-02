Charles Page High School, Sand Springs Local Church Network team up for Bedlam Canned Food Drive

With the calendar flipped to November, Charles Page High School is teaming up with several community organizations to help local families over the holiday season.

CPHS is partnering with the Sand Springs Local Church Network and other businesses for its Bedlam Canned Food Drive, sponsored by the school’s Business Professionals of America and Student Council organizations.

The drive includes non-perishable food items for a traditional holiday meal. These items will be distributed to Sand Springs Community Services, which has been depleted as food assistance has been high throughout the year due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The kids really wanted to do something for Sand Springs Community Services because they feel the organization does so much for the community,” said CPHS Student Council Advisor Frank Cooper.

Items can be dropped off at the high school as well as participating churches in Sand Springs from now through Nov. 20. Individuals or organizations that would like to get involved can reach out to Cooper or BPA sponsor Janet Thompson via email at frank.cooper@sandites.org or janet.thompson@sandites.org.

