Charles Page High School planning outdoor prom, graduation

Plans are moving forward for Charles Page High School’s prom and graduation, Principal Stan Trout told the Sand Springs Public Schools board this week.

“We felt very strongly that we needed to have a prom this year, especially for this year’s seniors, who did not have a prom last year,” he said. “The prom will be outdoors, and we will try to make it as much as possible like the indoor proms of past years, only safer.”

COVID-19 concerns still prevent large-group gatherings indoors, Trout noted, so an indoor prom just isn’t feasible.

The April 24 event will have the theme “A Night Under the Stars” and will be held at the high school.

Trout said the prom will feature a dance floor, a deejay and pictures, just like always.

“We have reduced the ticket price from $30 to $15 since we are not paying for a venue, and we wanted to pass that savings along to students,” he added.

Similarly, graduation will be an outdoor event this year. A single ceremony will be held May 8 at Memorial Stadium, likely in the evening, Trout said.