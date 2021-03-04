Charles Page High School planning outdoor prom, graduation

Plans are moving forward for Charles Page High School’s prom and graduation, Principal Stan Trout told the Sand Springs Public Schools board this week.
“We felt very strongly that we needed to have a prom this year, especially for this year’s seniors, who did not have a prom last year,” he said. “The prom will be outdoors, and we will try to make it as much as possible like the indoor proms of past years, only safer.”
COVID-19 concerns still prevent large-group gatherings indoors, Trout noted, so an indoor prom just isn’t feasible.
The April 24 event will have the theme “A Night Under the Stars” and will be held at the high school.
Trout said the prom will feature a dance floor, a deejay and pictures, just like always.
“We have reduced the ticket price from $30 to $15 since we are not paying for a venue, and we wanted to pass that savings along to students,” he added.
Similarly, graduation will be an outdoor event this year. A single ceremony will be held May 8 at Memorial Stadium, likely in the evening, Trout said.
The Oral Roberts University Mabee Center in Tulsa had been reserved for graduation this year, but Trout said Mabee Center staff told him that COVID restrictions would require limiting the event to 180 students on the floor at one time with no more than six guests per student.
Those limitations would have necessitated two separate ceremonies.
A survey was sent to seniors with an explanation of those limitations, and 317 – nearly all of them – responded. Trout said 87.4 percent said they’d rather have the single ceremony outside at the stadium.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s graduation was held in three sessions at the stadium.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the board Monday night that students responding to an earlier survey had been leaning toward the Mabee Center, but learning about the limitations via the second survey, they changed their minds.
“There was great feedback about using the stadium last year,” she said. “People really liked it.”
Trout said the Mabee Center is still holding the district’s reservation for the same weekend in 2022.
Weather is always a concern for outdoor events, but he said he checked the historical weather data for May 8 in Tulsa and found that the average temperature has been 78 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Trout said no determination has been made yet about how many guests each students will be allowed.
“We will have to do the math based upon the size of the graduating class and the capacity of Memorial Stadium,” he said.