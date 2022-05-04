 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Page High School graduation is Saturday at Mabee Center

The Charles Page High School Class of 2022 will hold commencement exercises at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center at 71st Street and Lewis Avenue in Tulsa.

Graduates are expected to be in their assigned areas by 6 p.m., Principal Stan Trout said.

He said speakers addressing the graduates will include Honor Graduates Avery Tanner and Gina Foster, Superintendent Sherry Durkee and Charles Page Teacher of the Year Christy Bouchard.

The Senior Celebration will begin immediately after graduation at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. There is no charge for the all-night event. The doors will be locked at midnight.

Graduates will receive their diploma covers Saturday and may pick up their diplomas in the Registrar’s Office beginning June 10, pending second-semester grades and course credit checks, Trout said.

