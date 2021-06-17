 Skip to main content
Charles Page High School Class of 2000 planning reunion
The Charles Page High School Class of 2000 is seeking classmates to attend its 20th reunion next month.

Although the class graduated 21 years ago, last year’s pandemic prevented the reunion from taking place.

The event this year is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Go West Event Center, 6205 New Sapulpa Road.

Tickets cost $50 per person and include dinner. A cash bar will be available.

The firm deadline by which to purchase tickets is July 8. Tickets can be purchased via PayPal at PayPal.me/cphs2000 or via Venmo to Hayley-Orr-2.

Purchasers should put the names of everyone who will be attending the reunion on the memo line at the time of purchase. A list will be checked at the door the night of the event.

For more information, call the planning committee at 918-378-1740.

