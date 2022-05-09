Charles Page graduation focuses on Class of 2022's perseverance

Perseverance is a common theme at high school graduation ceremonies, and that couldn’t be more appropriate than in Sand Springs.

Members of last year’s Charles Page High School Class of 2021 were reminded during their graduation program a year ago that in four years of high school, they endured a teacher walkout, a devastating flood and two years of COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions.

At Saturday evening’s commencement exercises for the Class of 2022, graduates reminisced about most of those same trials and tribulations.

But even this special day couldn’t pass without one more wrinkle: Principal Stan Trout, a fixture at the annual ceremony, was injured earlier Saturday while working in his yard and was unable to attend the festivities.

Against a backdrop of recurring hardships and hard times, however, silver linings shone through.

Teacher Christy Bouchard, a Charles Page Class of 1992 graduate, talked about the surprise joys of distance learning — getting glimpses of students’ lives away from school, getting to know their pets, siblings and sleeping habits.

She told the graduates, “I’ve seen how you’ve blossomed from child into the young adults you are today. And I love how you’ve embraced life on the other side of COVID.

“After time apart, you have taken this last year and truly owned it as a group,” Bouchard said. “I’ve seen a ‘joie de vie’ — a joy of life — that is fresh and new in your class.

“You may have missed out on a few days of in-person learning over the last few years because of floods, shutdowns, quarantines and snow days, but you have put more effort into owning the time you do have rather than mourning the time you’ve lost,” she said. “And it has been a joy to watch.”

Superintendent Sherry Durkee spoke to the graduates about her four favorites of the 16 simple rules for success found in the 1988 book by Robert Fulghum, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” — share everything, live a balanced life, clean up your own mess and say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody.

Durkee exhorted graduates to recognize that “not everything is about you,” pointing out that their accomplishments are a meaningful source of pride for their parents, teachers and others in their lives, as well.

Assistant Principals Tim Ray and Ryan Bivin, who had stepped into Trout’s shoes for the evening, welcoming dignitaries and recognizing the many individuals and groups who contributed to the event’s success, took a moment to point out highlights about the Class of 2022, with Bivin focusing on the class’ academic accomplishments.

Of the 400 graduating seniors, he said, 60 are Honor Graduates; 92 are National Honor Society members; and 16 are Oklahoma Academic Scholars.

Referring to the Honor Graduates, he noted that one in seven CPHS seniors has made straight-A’s for four years in the school’s most difficult classes.

Two Honor Graduates were selected to provide graduation messages.

Emma Crain’s address, titled “I Love Shoes,” focused on the importance of being true to oneself rather than trying to fit into someone else’s shoes.

Avery Tanner’s address, “Half of My Hometown,” talked about remembering where you come from.

“No matter where we all go in life, this is our home — a home that will take us in with open arms and a huge welcome,” she told fellow graduates.

Tanner said later Saturday that graduation day “means a lot. I’ve definitely worked hard to get here,” she said.

“I’m excited for the next chapter in my life,” said Tanner, who will be majoring in sports management and playing softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University next year.

Teacher Frank Cooper, noting that graduation was being held a day before Mother’s Day, dedicated his traditional reading of the 1986 children’s book by Robert Munsch, “Love You Forever,” to “two of the best mothers I’ve ever seen,” teachers Sandy Franklin and Sherry Painter, who will be retiring at the end of this school year.

They “have guided their families through life, and they have guided generations of students through the triumphs and challenges of school life,” he said.

And then Cooper addressed the graduates directly, reminding them at the close of his speech:

“Please remember that you are important, that I love you, and that the joy of life is in the journey. Never forget — 'I’ll love you forever. I’ll like you for always. As long as I'm living, my babies you'll be.'”

