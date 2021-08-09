Charles Page grad Lindsey Prince reflects on stroke she had at 16: ‘This has opened so many more doors for me than it has closed'

Few people who are too young to even enter a casino legally would be able to find any good fortune in having a stroke at the age of 16.
Of course, most people don’t discover their life’s calling as a result of surviving a stroke.
“It was the summer before my junior year” at Charles Page High School, “two weeks before classes started, when we had band camp. It was the second week of band camp,” Lindsey Prince said. “I woke up and just felt sick. It felt like the worst flu I had ever had.
“I stood up and grabbed my door handle, and I guess that’s when I had it. I just fell over.”
Prince’s mom was in the living room of their Sand Springs home getting ready for work. She heard the commotion and went to check on her daughter.
In the following minutes, as they and Prince’s father sat there trying to figure out what had happened, no one was saying anything — or likely even thinking — about a stroke.
“We were thinking maybe it was a pinched nerve or something,” Prince said. “If someone had asked me what was a stroke, I probably wouldn’t have been able to tell them at the time.”
Thinking they could get their daughter to a hospital faster than waiting on an ambulance, her parents decided that morning to take her there themselves. They alternated getting ready to go while the other one sat with their daughter.
“My dad was sitting beside me and kind of rubbing my leg in a comforting way, but I couldn’t even tell it without seeing it,” Prince said. “I’m a very anxious person by nature anyway, but my anxiety was through the roof then.”
Her demeanor didn’t improve at the hospital, either.
“In the ER, I kept trying to do things to make myself believe I was OK,” she said.
“One of the things that stands out to me most is I looked at my mom and asked, ‘Am I gonna die?’ She said, ‘That’s what we’re trying to find out.’
“She had to be honest,” Prince said, “but that’s one of the scariest moments of my life.”
Nearly four years after that Aug. 9, 2017, potentially life-threatening episode, Prince now knows plenty about strokes.
She was in the hospital for five days.
She missed only one full week of school, “mostly because of doctor’s appointments and therapy,” she said, adding that she started back slowly, going half days and alternating mornings and afternoons.
Although she wasn’t able to march with the band her junior year, she was back on the field for her senior year, thanks in part to therapists who crafted a simulated baritone for her to work with in preparation for her return.
Prince went to regular appointments at a special pediatric stroke hospital in Texas, and here at home, she attended physical therapy and occupational therapy sessions twice a week for six months and nine months, respectively.
At one point, she began having breathing problems that revealed a vocal cord dysfunction, so doctors tacked on a month of speech therapy.
“At the end of all of that, I was having some vision problems,” Prince said. “In English class, the teacher was putting stuff on the board, and it hurt to look at the board. I just had pain everywhere I looked.”
Still, the last thing she wanted to hear was a recommendation for yet more therapy.
“I was really distraught,” she said. “I obviously wanted to get better, but the thought of more therapy was so frustrating.”
Prince didn’t know it then, but the vision therapy she began at the South Tulsa Vision Development Center was going to be life-changing, in more ways than one.
“I just loved it. It was amazing,” she said. “I had the best team of doctors” treating all of her issues, “but they can never get me back to where I was before the stroke, still to this day.
“But after doing vision therapy, my eyes were back to where they were before the stroke.”
It was around this same time that Prince was realizing that she wanted to use her stroke to her advantage career-wise — and to the advantage of others.
“I didn’t know specifically what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to help people going through” such traumatic experiences, she said.
Her experiences with vision therapy brought her career goals into focus, she said, and before long, she wasn’t just a client of South Tulsa Vision Development Center’s but also an employee.
“I just asked so many questions, they offered me a job,” she said. “I hit three years in July as a vision therapist.”
Although Prince’s personal experience gives her a distinct advantage, she’s quick to note that she spent months going through on-site training to be able to work with patients one on one.
“It’s heart-wrenching to see them going through” struggles, she said, “but being able to help them personally is one of the most rewarding things.”
Best of all for Prince: “I haven’t encountered one thing that my physical capabilities haven’t been able to handle.”
It’s probably not much of a surprise, then, that she has set her sights on becoming a developmental optometrist, just like her doctor, mentor and employer, Dr. Megan Ford.
Now 20, Prince finished her associate’s degree on Friday at Tulsa Community College through its Tulsa Achieves program and will transfer to Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow to finish her bachelor’s degree in business administration, a degree she thinks will help her if and when she ever runs her own optometry clinic.
But after that, she intends to complete a four-year developmental optometry program at NSU’s main campus and become a certified optometric vision therapist.
Prince couldn’t forget about her stroke even if she wanted to. She still has a Parkinson’s-like tremor on her right side that, depending on how tired she is, might affect her leg, or her face might twitch.
She has begun getting Botox injections in her hand and arm every few months.
“That has made a world of difference,” she said. “I still shake, but my control has improved so much.”
Prince still doesn’t know what caused her stroke, and she doesn’t expect to find out.
“We’ve kind of resigned ourselves to the fact that we’re never going to know,” she said, then almost imperceptibly pivoted from the past to the future.
“No one wants to have a stroke, but I had the best possible stroke I could have had,” she said.
“Anybody would obviously want their full abilities back, but this has opened so many more doors for me than it has closed. I almost wouldn’t even take back the stroke if given the opportunity.”