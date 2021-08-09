Charles Page grad Lindsey Prince reflects on stroke she had at 16: ‘This has opened so many more doors for me than it has closed'

Few people who are too young to even enter a casino legally would be able to find any good fortune in having a stroke at the age of 16.

Of course, most people don’t discover their life’s calling as a result of surviving a stroke.

“It was the summer before my junior year” at Charles Page High School, “two weeks before classes started, when we had band camp. It was the second week of band camp,” Lindsey Prince said. “I woke up and just felt sick. It felt like the worst flu I had ever had.

“I stood up and grabbed my door handle, and I guess that’s when I had it. I just fell over.”

Prince’s mom was in the living room of their Sand Springs home getting ready for work. She heard the commotion and went to check on her daughter.

In the following minutes, as they and Prince’s father sat there trying to figure out what had happened, no one was saying anything — or likely even thinking — about a stroke.

“We were thinking maybe it was a pinched nerve or something,” Prince said. “If someone had asked me what was a stroke, I probably wouldn’t have been able to tell them at the time.”