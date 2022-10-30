 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Page drama troupe takes state honors

Members of the state-champion drama troupe from Charles Page High School pose for a photo.

 Courtesy, Sand Springs Public Schools

The Charles Page High School drama department recently won first place in the 6A State One-Act Play Contest.

Led by drama teacher Andrea Campfield, the theatrical troupe previously earned second place at the Regional One-Act Play Contest earlier in October.

The state contest — sanctioned by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association — brought high school drama troupes from across Oklahoma to demonstrate their theater skills.

CPHS performed “The Exceptional Childhood Center” by Dylan Schifrin, a play about a highly competitive preschool.

Students were judged on criteria including emotional believability, vocal expression, directing style and set design.

