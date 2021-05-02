Charles Page commencement will celebrate Class of 2021's perseverance

“Film legend Fred Astaire is remembered for his effortlessly graceful dance routines during the Golden Age of Hollywood,” he wrote in an email to the Sand Springs Leader. “It is often said of his dance partner and frequent co-star Ginger Rogers that she did everything that Fred Astaire did but did it while going backwards wearing high heels.

“This is the story of the Class of 2021,” Trout wrote. “They did everything that every other CPHS graduate has ever done, but they did it wearing COVID-19 masks, practicing social distancing, facing quarantine for exposure to positive COVID cases, and enduring periods of distance learning.

“They showed up, attended and passed their classes, excelled in sports, music, and fine arts, performed career internships, earned college credit, scholarships and concurrent college credit, and graduated with honors,” he continued.

“The CPHS Class of 2021 is memorable for teaching us the value of persistence in the face of adversity. They have not taken their eyes off the prize even for a second this year and they are as distinguished as every other graduating class, but more remarkable because of the conditions that they have overcome and the glad spirit in which they did it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.