Charles Page Class of 2002 gearing up for 20th reunion May 14

Members of the Charles Page High School Class of 2002 will go back in time in May as they celebrate their 20th reunion.
Class members are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at The Minuteman Pizza Parlor, 7 W. 41st St., for an evening of conversation and catching up.
There is no fee to attend; food costs are up to individual attendees.
People can RSVP by joining the private CPHS Class of 2002 Reunion group on Facebook and then responding to the event.
For more information, call Brian Jackson at 918-406-3043.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
