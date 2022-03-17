 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Page Class of 2002 gearing up for 20th reunion May 14

  • 0

Members of the Charles Page High School Class of 2002 will go back in time in May as they celebrate their 20th reunion.

Class members are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at The Minuteman Pizza Parlor, 7 W. 41st St., for an evening of conversation and catching up.

There is no fee to attend; food costs are up to individual attendees.

People can RSVP by joining the private CPHS Class of 2002 Reunion group on Facebook and then responding to the event.

For more information, call Brian Jackson at 918-406-3043.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community COVID data going away as pandemic eases

Community COVID data going away as pandemic eases

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter, a critic when state health officials briefly halted the data in November, says things are different now: "I hope and believe that we’re coming to the end of this situation here.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert