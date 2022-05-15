Charles Page Class of 1972 planning 50th reunion

The Charles Page High School Class of 1972 is gearing up for its 50th reunion late next month, but the deadline to register is only a short two weeks away.

Two days of reminiscing and revisiting are planned for Friday and Saturday, June 24-25.

A mixer and dinner will be held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday evening at The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, 1801 N. McKinley Ave. Food costs are at the attendees’ own expense.

The inaugural Dennis Stevens Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday at The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge. There is an extra charge for the golf tournament. To register, call Randy Wooten at 918-260-4820 or Bill Meyer at 918-633-7769.

A tour of Charles Page High School is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will meet at the football field with Coach Bobby Klinck and take a class picture before beginning the tour, which will be led by Cathy Burdge, Class of ’73.

Saturday evening will bring a dinner party from 6 to 11 p.m. at Bright Morning Farm, 5802 S. 145th West Ave. Dress is casual.

The cost of the reunion is $60 per person before June 1 and $70 per person after that.

For more information, call Sheila Mears Smith at 918-231-6450 or Susan Coble Hauglund at 918-638-4401.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.