Charles Page basketball recruit on cusp of 1,000 points at KU
021622-ssl-hollyatku-p1

Kansas women's basketball junior guard Holly Kersgieter drives by West Virginia's JJ Quinerly during a game Wednesday at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.

 Damon Young, Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider recruited Holly Kersgieter out of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, four years ago, he envisioned her as someone who would thrive on defense and in transition.

Yet on Saturday against Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse, Kersgieter could become the first player who committed to play for the Jayhawks under Schneider to score 1,000 points.

"I would love that," Schneider said. "Holly's had a terrific career here to this point."

Kersgieter, a junior, is eight points shy of that plateau after she scored 18 in a 65-47 victory at West Virginia on Wednesday that has KU on a four-game winning streak.

If she could reach it Saturday, and the Jayhawks win at home in the season's second installment of the Sunflower Showdown, they'll have quite a bit more to celebrate than the little milestones that have parked what's shaping up as a breakthrough season.

Click here to read the rest of this Lawrence Journal-World story.

