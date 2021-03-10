Charles Page band holding mattress fundraiser April 10

The Charles Page High School band is hoping local residents are losing sleep.

That is, band members are hoping that sleepless Sandites will turn out in large numbers for their April 10 mattress fundraiser.

For that day only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the high school band room will be transformed into a mattress showroom.

Some 30 different mattress styles in all sizes and styles and priced below retail will be on display for customers to try. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, weighted blankets, CordaRoy’s Convertible chairs and mattress protectors will be available, as well.

Brands such as Simmons Beautyrest, Wellsville and Southerland come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available.

And on average, about 50% of the profit goes to the band, said Chris Brobst of Custom Fundraising Solutions.

The company, which introduced the mattress fundraiser in 2005, now has more than 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide.