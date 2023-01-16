Charles Page alumni receive scholarships at Chili Bowl

Charles Page High School graduates Morgan Eubanks and Gina Foster were among 17 recipients of scholarships from the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation presented Saturday night during the opening ceremonies of the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals at Expo Square in Tulsa.

The Class of 2022 graduates each received a $1,555.55 scholarship that is renewable every semester if they maintain a 3.75 grade-point average.

Crawford, a renowned racer whose number was 55, was killed in January 2012 in a domestic violence incident at his family home in Broken Arrow. Shortly afterward, his family started the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation as a way to give back to the racing community.

The foundation presented scholarships totaling more than $26,000 Saturday night.

Besides Eubanks and Foster, who both attend Oklahoma State University and received the scholarship for the first time, scholarship renewals were awarded to Amber Nicholson of Sand Springs; Alex Bartlett and Evan Burk of Mannford; and Mikayla Barabasz of Cleveland, Oklahoma, according to the foundation.