Charles Page administrator named statewide Assistant Principal of the Year

Charles Page High School Assistant Principal Timothy Ray has been named the 2022-23 Oklahoma Assistant Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals.

Ray said he is honored to receive the recognition and is “beyond grateful to be able to work for Sand Springs Public Schools at Charles Page High School.”

“Certainly, this acknowledgement belongs to our entire staff as it is truly a direct reflection of the work our teachers are doing in their classrooms each day,” he said in a news release from the Association of Secondary School Principals.

“We believe this is a special place where vital work is being done by extraordinary people, and I am proud to be part of a school district that is passionate about our shared mission to challenge, inspire, and empower all learners,” he said.

“It is such a joy to be able to serve with this team, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to support their passions for teaching and learning.”

Ray, an assistant principal at Charles Page for 10 years, implemented a program three years ago called We Always Return with Purpose, or WARP, as an alternative to long-term student suspensions, according to the news release.

Through WARP, students serve a shortened suspension and then attend two days of training incorporating the book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey. When they return to class, they have monthly meetings with Ray.

The program has led to a reduction in long-term suspensions — those lasting 10 days or more — from an average of 24 per year to an average of five.

Only 5% of students in the WARP program have had subsequent behaviors requiring additional long-term suspensions, the news release says.

“We are so proud of Timothy,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said in the news release. “He leads with abundant wisdom in every situation, carefully considering the best outcomes for students. His calm communication style with students, parents and staff builds trusting relationships, making problem-solving seem effortless.”

Charles Page Principal Stan Trout said in a statement that Ray “is a unique combination of a traditional assistant principal who supports his teachers in their classroom management efforts and an innovator who creatively finds solutions for students that allow them to continue in school and to be successful.”

“Fully dedicated to the principles and spirit of tiered intervention, Timothy is tireless in his drive to create programming that supports our school’s improvement efforts and serves the unique needs of every student,” Trout said.

Will Parker, executive director of the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals, called the role of assistant principals essential and said Ray “is a superb example of the commitment to students, teachers and communities that principals across Oklahoma are applying to their work every day.”

Ray will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administrators’ Summer Leadership Conference in June 2023.

He is eligible to become one of three finalists for the National Assistant Principal of the Year award, as well. A judging panel will choose finalists based on their written applications, data provided and letters of recommendation, according to the National Association for Secondary School Principals.