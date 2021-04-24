Chamber President Kyle Smith leaving after 10½ months

Asked whether community buy-in was an issue, Smith responded that “membership buy-in was an issue. Members said they had been with the chamber for years or decades and had never had any communication (from the chamber) except when it was time to renew” their membership.

Then, “when you run up against something like the pandemic,” he added, “you have to ask yourself, ‘Is this (membership) a need or a want?’”

Inevitably, some members' bottom lines were so impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that they canceled their memberships.

Nevertheless, Smith strikes a positive tone about the city.

“I think Sand Springs is on the right track,” he said. “I know there are some people who want to pull and some people who want to push. But if Sand Springs continues to be on the same page while embracing diversity — diversity of all kinds — we will be better for it.

“I still believe it’s a hidden gem.”

Smith said the city is “poised to grow. I wish I was going to be there to be along for the ride.”